New Development Spotlight - The Summit on Providenciales' Highest Point by Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

A unique residential enclave of 3- to 5-bedroom villas providing the ultimate in unimpeded panoramic ocean views from an unrivaled location on the highest peak of Providenciales with vantage points from 94 to 160 feet above sea level, inspired by the organic modernist architectural tradition. The Summit villas combine a bold, thoughtful, 'intentional' architectural style with an environmentally sustainable development ethos to harmonize with and highlight the stunning ocean views and natural landscape, rather than impose upon it. At The Summit privacy is paramount, with each Villa owner's focus on the ocean.

The Environmentally Sustainable Design:

The environmentally sustainable design includes not only 7.5kw of 20 roof mounted Solar Panels, but also living 'green' roofs designed by Jörg Breuning, the pioneer of living roof technology whose organization is credited with shaping Green Roof Technology in Europe for 40 years ago, and more recently North America and the Caribbean. This sustainable feature is a natural softener to the view lines of its neighbors, as well as being an energy saver as it acts as a cooling aid, reduces rainwater runoff, protects against weather, and provides an additional habitat for natural flora and fauna.

The Overall Vision:

Courtney Chapman: Tell us about your overall Vision.

Julian Biggs: Like most residents and visitors to islands, we have been fans of TCI's unique Blue Mountain location since we first saw it back in 2001. So, when we were given the chance to develop there, we knew right away we needed to challenge ourselves to create a villa community that would not only provide all the features to be expected from a high-end, design-forward, luxury villa enclave, but to honor that responsibility by ensuring that the development harmonized with, and enhanced, the natural location rather than imposing itself on it. We feel that creating The Summit as a place to both enjoy life to its fullest but also to do so fully in harmony with the world around, is an experience that will resonate with and appeal to many in the market for an ideal tropical villa experience.

The Distinctive Architecture:

Courtney Chapman: What inspired The Summit villas' unique and very distinctive architectural design?

Julian Biggs: We have both been heavily influenced over the years by what is known as the sculptural "organic modernist" work of architectural masters such as Frank Lloyd Wright and, especially, Eero Sarrinen, whose passion (like ours) lay in creating buildings that deliver both function and form without ever settling for a compromise of one for the other. The Summit's curvilinear motif can be seen, for example, as a distant cousin to Saarinen's magnificent TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport and the Main terminal at Washington's Dulles International.

Living Green Roofs:

Courtney Chapman: Can you tell us more about these living green roofs?

Julian Biggs: Absolutely. Living roofs have been in existence since the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and can be found all over the world although, as far as we know, not yet in TCI. They yield numerous practical and aesthetic benefits. Given our fundamental goal of creating the development in harmony with its natural surroundings, we like the way the roofs provide a habitat for natural flora and fauna to replace the one occupied by the villa itself, and the way the living roofs help to visually merge the villas into the surrounding landscape. To help us with this, we secured the help of Jorg Breuning, a world-renowned expert with decades of experience working all over the world. Jorg has worked hand in hand with our architect and structural engineers during the design phase, and will be working with a local landscaper to bring the living roofs to fruition, starting with Villa 5, which is already at roof level.

The Interiors:

Courtney: What was the inspiration for The Summit's interiors?

Gary Belk: The interiors are an intentional combination of comfort and simplicity, using natural materials and colors drawn from the mountain and sea. The scale of the rooms is gracious but not oversized, and the furnishings - curated by Restoration Hardware are comfortable, with lots of overstuffed upholstery. It's elegant and understated. Because almost all of the rooms in the villa (including all of the bedrooms) enjoy the location's stunning ocean view, the furnishings are designed to complement rather than interfere with that view.

Courtney Chapman: Any final thoughts on your general development philosophy?

Julian Biggs: As professional developers, we're obviously not opposed to development. But as thinking people that care deeply about TCI and its environment, we are very much in favor of an approach to development that demonstrates genuine respect for the natural world by treating it as the scarce treasure that it is.

The Summit Owner Benefits: Voluntary rental program, low HOA fees, solar energy savings included in the price, customization, gated villa entry, view protection, 'dark sky' lighting ethos to enhance the natural night sky and neighbourhood security.

