New Devotional Explores How Psalms and Proverbs Reveal Jesus' Answer to Every Struggle

Pastor John Rumble and JD Rose partner to illuminate divine truths and perspectives for strength, reflection, and renewal

PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 40 years of ministry under his belt, Pastor John Rumble is no stranger to the many messages of the Bible. Together with JD Rose, he now shares the scriptural wisdom found within two biblical books in "The Psalms and Proverbs: Let's Discover Together the Treasures of the Psalms and Proverbs."

In this devotional and reflective walk through Psalms and Proverbs, Rumble uncovers the "hidden treasures" within, emphasizing emotional honesty, spiritual formation, moral wisdom and the consistent presence and revelation of Jesus Christ in the Old Testament scriptures.

Divided into two sections, the first part of the book focuses on the Book of Psalms, highlighting the emotional depth, honesty, and spiritual insights of King David and others, and explains that Psalms often reveal answers to life's problems through reliance on God. Rumble traces how trials and blessings in David's life demonstrate that human struggles are met with divine intervention. Each devotional reflection often ends with a heartfelt prayer or personal meditation, helping readers internalize the lessons.

The second half turns to the Book of Proverbs, portrayed as a storehouse of hidden treasures offering wisdom for daily life. Unlike narratives of Psalms, Proverbs are described as a compilation of Spirit-led counsel applicable to a wide range of situations. The devotionals continually encourage self-examination and highlight the importance of responding to God's instruction with obedience and gratitude.

Together, Rumble and Rose invite readers on a reflective journey, emphasizing how these scriptures reveal God's nature and offer guidance for righteous living. A tool that can be used alongside reading the Bible, "The Psalms and Proverbs" challenges readers to continually return to the word for strength, guidance and hope, always culminating in praise to God.

"God speaks to us through his word," Rumble said, "and we can discover his rich counsel constantly. Enjoy the lessons he gives you as they bring you answers to your questions and solutions to your problems. Jesus is alive and well, both yesterday, today, and forever."

"The Psalms and Proverbs: Let's Discover Together the Treasures of the Psalms and Proverbs"

By Pastor John Rumble with JD Rose

ISBN: 9798385023709 (softcover); 9798385032716 (hardcover); 9798385032723 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pastor John Rumble began ministry more than 40 years ago in California before sharing God's word in California, Washington, and now in Arizona. He has spoken and taught in many churches and nations throughout the world. He has started several companies and churches where he has applied what he's taught over the course of his career.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE