New Devotional for Seniors Shares the Importance of Generational Storytelling

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When reminiscing on time spent with her family, author Marsha MacLeod cherishes the stories passed down to her from her parents and grandparents. This inspired her to write, "Completing the Race: Seniors in the Bible," in which she motivates readers to celebrate the life and stories of the seniors in their lives while finding guidance from the wisdom of the Bible.

"Completing the Race" focuses on older men and women in the Bible running the race set before them. By faith many of them persevered despite unexpected, challenging circumstances. They learned to trust God more fully for the wisdom and strength needed in their senior years.

"There are all kinds of ways to complete a race," MacLeod said. "Some are triumphant, some are painful, but all are worth noting. The Bible presents a number of men and women who lived for the glory of God through their later years. Their lives provide insights into how we also can 'run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith …' (Hebrews 12: 1–2)."

The book features devotionals written specifically for seniors, as well as prompts to inspire reflections at the end of each chapter. Reflections can be shared with loved ones as a conversation starter and a way to share important life stories.

"It is so important to share our lives with the younger generation," MacLeod said. "Life is not defined only by how we die, but how we live. Families should celebrate the seniors in their lives and learn from their experiences."

About the author

Marsha MacLeod earned an M.A. in English. Later she audited courses in seminary as she began to write devotional poems, songs, and Bible studies. She has enjoyed teaching middle school and high school students. Playing the autoharp and singing with others has become a favorite ministry in the church. Her previous book, "A Word Wreath: Christmas Reflections" (Westbow Press 2013), encourages young and old to share their love for God. Recently retired, she lives in Annapolis, Maryland.

