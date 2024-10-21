New Devotional Shares the Importance of the Days Leading Up to the Birth of Christ

Advent-focused book dives into the deeper story behind Christmas

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney, author and lifelong student of God's word, Steve Laureanti has released a new daily devotional, tailored to the month of December. "Birth of the Messiah: A December Devotional," acts as a 31-day literary advent calendar, taking readers through the days counting down to the birth of Christ from a practical and theological perspective.

"It all started with my kids when they were younger," Laureanti explained, "I wanted to share with them the real meaning behind Christmas. As the idea developed, I realized how others could benefit from this as well. The book allows readers to dig deeper in their understanding and relationship with God."

The book outlines a three-part examination of biblical themes related to Jesus. Part one establishes Jesus' eternal existence with God and introduces John the Baptist as the Messiah's forerunner. Part two discusses Old Testament prophecies about John the Baptist and the angel Gabriel's announcement that he would be the witness to the Messiah. Part three focuses on the Messiah's arrival, featuring Mary's song of praise, Jesus' birth, and the angel's announcement to the shepherds and wise men.

"How often do we celebrate Christmas and feel like we missed something," Laureanti said. "While most of us know that Jesus is at the core of the holiday, do we really take the time to consider the prophecy and meaning of his birth? Understanding that side of the story allows us to fully appreciate the gravity and importance of Jesus' birth."

Each day of the devotional includes Bible verses to guide readers through each part, including insightful analysis and additional scripture to consider in this theological journey of the prophecy and birth of the Messiah.

"The Birth of the Messiah" can be used individually or as part of a bible study, and while it focuses on the month of December, it can be used at any time of year. Laureanti plans to continue sharing the word of God in future devotionals focused on biblical truths from a theological perspective.

"Birth of the Messiah: A December Devotional"

By Steve Laureanti

About the author

Steve Laureanti is a Jesus follower, author and lifelong student of God's word. As an engineer and attorney, he spent his career applying the principles of insightful analysis, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Now he applies these same principles to his writing. He lives in Arizona with his wife Tara and family. To learn more, please visit his Instagram or http://www.stevelaureanti.com.

