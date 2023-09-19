New Diamond Industry Murder-Mystery Features a Cursed Gemstone and Succession-Style Family Drama

"I examined many world-renowned jewelry names, and in just about all of them, eventually there was some kind of dispute between heirs. The stories were generally very sad and unique but I found some commonalities between them, and they helped inform the story." Tweet this

Why have people long coveted gemstones? Would you buy a "cursed" gemstone? Can inheriting enormous wealth and prestige be a curse in itself?

Those questions are at the heart of Slay It With a Diamond, the third book in the critically-acclaimed Diamond District Mystery Series, written by award-winning diamond and jewelry industry journalist and commentator Rob Bates. The novel, which functions as a standalone work, will be published Sept. 12 by Camel Press

The book is built around a mystery involving a cursed diamond, as well as Succession-style intrigue at a noted jewelry family.

"My books all examine different aspects of the diamond industry, and this one zeroes in on luxury and the mindset behind it," says Bates, who has covered the diamond industry for leading trade publications for three decades.

"This book examines the idea that people will believe that a gemstone is cursed, but not many other objects. That's because people perceive gemstones as special, and packed with meaning. And that led me to consider why people are so attracted to diamonds and other luxury objects, and the psychological need that they fulfill."

In the book, New York City diamond dealer Max Rosen buys a supposedly cursed gemstone.

When the woman who sold it to him ends up dead, Max's daughter—journalist-turned-amateur-sleuth Mimi Rosen—is drawn into a prominent jeweler's bitter family feud, some of which is loosely based on disputes between famed jewelry families.

"I examined many world-renowned jewelry names, and in just about all of them, eventually there was some kind of dispute between heirs," said Bates. "The stories were generally very sad and unique but I found some commonalities between them, and they helped inform the story."

Bates, a noted diamond industry expert, is available to discuss his new book, the history of "cursed" gemstones, why consumers are drawn to diamonds, and why family business—which inherently mix love and commerce—can be fertile soil for drama.

He can also discuss hot-button diamond industry topics, like lab-grown diamonds (also known as lab-created diamonds), blood diamonds (also known as conflict diamonds), why new generations look at "luxury" differently, and the impact of Russian sanctions on the diamond industry.

About Rob Bates –

Rob Bates is the news director for JCK and JCKonline.com, as well as co-host of the magazine's bimonthly podcast. He has studied and written about the diamond industry for 30 years.

He has won 12 editorial awards, including the Jewelers of America Media Excellence award, in 2016, the American Gem Society's Triple Zero Award, and two Jesse H. Neal Awards from American Business Press. He has been quoted as an industry authority in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and on National Public Radio.

He has also written for Time Out New York, New York Newsday, and Fastcompany.com. He lives in Manhattan with his wife and son.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

robbatesauthor.com.

About the book

Slay It With a Diamond is the third book in Rob Bates' Diamond District Mystery Series.

The first book, A Murder is Forever, was published by Camel Press in 2020 and later reissued by Harlequin/Harper Collins. The New York Times said it contained "loads of insights into the diamond trade."

The second book, Murder is Not a Girl's Best Friend, about blood diamonds, was published by Camel Press in 2021. Booklist said it "educates as well as entertains."

REVIEW COPIES (Epub/Kindle/PDF/Paperback) Available on Request

AUTHOR AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS AS WELL AS GENERAL COMMENTARY ON DIAMOND INDUSTRY ISSUES, BASED ON THIRTY YEARS OF WRITING AND REPORTING

PRAISE FOR A MURDER IS FOREVER

"[A] sprightly debut …. Bates, who has more than 25 years as a journalist covering the diamond business, easily slips in loads of fascinating information on diamonds and Jewish culture without losing sight of the mystery plot. Readers will look forward to Mimi's further adventures." – Publishers Weekly

"[Includes] loads of insights into the diamond trade." —The New York Times

"Engaging and suspenseful … The plot-driven narrative moves speedily along in concise short chapters that feature twists, turns, and surprises. … A Murder Is Forever is an entertaining and captivating read. Mimi's next adventure will be eagerly awaited by Bates's newfound fans." – The Jewish Book Council

"A captivating story that is heartfelt and full of personality … A Murder is Forever had a little bit of everything that makes a mystery novel so enthralling from the lovable characters, a setting to get lost in, a little bit of romance and sinister bad guys. This one will keep you on your toes and up late into the night turning pages. I know that I certainly hope to read more about Mimi and Max soon." – Book Review Crew

PRAISE FOR MURDER IS NOT A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND:

"The best mysteries not only entertain but also educate, and with the second in his Diamond District mystery series, Bates, who has written about the diamond industry for many years, succeeds on both counts. Bates offers readers not only an engaging sleuth with an amusingly snarky sense of humor but also a cleverly constructed plot rich with fascinating tidbits about the diamond trade and the business of selling these sparkly gems, ethically and otherwise."

- Booklist

"Rob Bates has a great deal of knowledge about the diamond industry and has utilized every ounce of that specialist knowledge to create a web of intrigue that feels grounded in reality …. A tight, dynamic mystery steeped in real-world experience and led by a delightful protagonist." – Readers' Favorite

More information at robbatesauthor.com

Amazon link

GoodReads link

Barnes & Noble link

Bookshop.org link

Media Contact

[email protected], Camel Press/Rob Bates Author, 1 9178612995, [email protected], robbatesauthor.com

SOURCE Camel Press/Rob Bates Author