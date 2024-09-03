New Diary-Style Children's Book Written by a Presidential Candidate Aims to Inspire Across Generations

"I want to inspire children by sparking their imagination and creativity, while also reaching adults by evoking memories of their own childhood, reminding them of the wonder and joy they once experienced." Post this

"I want to inspire children by sparking their imagination and creativity, while also reaching adults by evoking memories of their own childhood, reminding them of the wonder and joy they once experienced," Charyton said.

Charyton has dedicated over 12 years as a Visiting Assistant Professor in the fields of Neurology and Psychology, where she contributed to academic research. She has also embarked on a political journey as a 2024 Presidential Independent Candidate. Along with that, "Chrissie's Diary" marks her eighth published book.

"These diary entries are from February 20, 1978 to May 26, 1981," Charyton said. "During this period, I was between the ages of seven and nearly 11. I would only write when something truly inspired me."

"Chrissie's Diary: February 20, 1978 to May 26, 1981"

By Christine Charyton, Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781665762182 (softcover); 9781665762199 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Christine Charyton, Ph.D., is a psychologist with a private practice in Pataskala, Ohio. A former Visiting Assistant Professor of Neurology and Clinical and Counseling Psychology at The Ohio State University, she has received a Humanitarian Award, Phi Delta Kappa Award for outstanding professional achievement and many other awards. Her research spans psychology, neurology and engineering, focusing on creative engineering design and cognitive risk tolerance. In her practice, she specializes in psychological and neurological conditions, using cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness and animal-assisted psychotherapy. Outside her professional work, she is a musician and equestrian, owning Veselka Farms. To learn more, please visit http://www.drchristinecharyton.com.

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE Christine Charyton