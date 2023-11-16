New Digital Career Key Access in College Bookstores Strengthens Students' Academic and Career Well-Being

At a time when college student anxiety is at an all-time high, institutions want to strengthen their academic and career well-being by offering high quality advising tools like Career Key. Post this

Thanks to this global distribution agreement, the two versions of Career Key's most popular online academic and career well-being products, Career Key – Student and Career Key - Transitions are now available for purchase in over a thousand higher education bookstores worldwide.

Each product includes unified access to Career Key's two tailored, award-winning assessments and self-development activities, Career Decision Profile® and career interest inventory Career Key Discovery®.

In addition, institutions can set up customization, student discounts, and faculty/advisor access to student data. Career Key's availability in an institution's online bookstore offerings eliminates the need for expensive technology integration or additional budget.

Career Key CEO Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu explained, "Higher education institutions want to deliver high quality academic advising, career development, and professional development programs to large numbers of students. The best way to do that is to include Career Key digital access as a course material in required courses. Students increase their career readiness by learning self-development skills and gaining self-efficacy and colleges get to know their students better, faster. This new VitalSource distribution partnership makes that possible."

Career Key digital access costs $39.99 for individual users with volume pricing, customizations and administrative support available for college and universities.

