New Direction Trust Company Named to IBD's Best HSAs for 2024

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen as one of the top HSAs for 2024 by IBD." stated Kevin Dodson, CEO of NDTCO. "We take pride in empowering our investors to invest in assets that they know and understand. This recognition fuels our commitment to furthering flexibility and genuine diversity within Health Savings Accounts".

As we continue to grow and serve our clients, NDTCO remains committed to enhancing our HSA offerings, ensuring that our clients have the tools they need to maximize their healthcare savings and investment potential.

For further details on NDTCO's HSA offerings, please visit the HSA page on our website.

About New Direction Trust Company:

NDTCO is a trusted provider of self-directed IRA and HSA services, offering clients the opportunity to invest in a wide variety of assets to achieve their retirement and health savings goals. With a focus on education, flexibility, and customer service, NDTCO empowers clients to take control of their financial future.

