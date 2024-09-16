New Disability-Owned Design Agency, Mantis & Co., Launches to Improve Health Outcomes for People with Disabilities Through Digital Accessibility Services

Mantis & Co., a groundbreaking startup based in Northern Michigan, is set to transform healthcare by improving health outcomes for people with disabilities. The company specializes in advising healthcare organizations on digital design, product strategy, and accessibility to create more inclusive, human-centered experiences.
EMPIRE, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by Anna Thielke, the former Director of Inclusive Design at CVS Health and Aetna, Mantis & Co. brings a unique blend of industry expertise and lived experience to the forefront of healthcare innovation. During her seven-year tenure at CVS Health, Thielke spearheaded efforts to build and scale their design accessibility strategy, driving a cultural shift within one of the largest healthcare companies in the country.
Thielke, who is legally blind and neurodivergent, understands the real-world barriers people with disabilities face in accessing healthcare. "Accessibility isn't just a checkbox. It directly impacts health outcomes," says Thielke. "We need to create digital solutions that are as diverse and multi-faceted as the people using them. There's a tremendous opportunity to change how we interact with technology, particularly for communities that have been historically underserved."
Mantis & Co. will offer a range of services, including design maturity and strategy consultation, user experience (UX) research, and the development of inclusive design systems, ensuring that healthcare technologies work seamlessly for people with disabilities. The company's mission is to make healthcare more equitable by embedding accessibility at the core of product strategy.
For more information on Mantis & Co. and their suite of services, visit mantisandco.com.
About Mantis & Co.:
Mantis & Co. is a disability-owned, mission-driven design agency focused on improving digital accessibility and health outcomes for people with disabilities. Drawing from years of healthcare experience and lived disability perspectives, Mantis & Co. delivers comprehensive solutions that ensure equitable access to healthcare technology.
