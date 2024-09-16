New Disability-Owned Design Agency, Mantis & Co., Launches to Improve Health Outcomes for People with Disabilities Through Digital Accessibility Services

"We need to create digital solutions that are as diverse and multi-faceted as the people using them. There's a tremendous opportunity to change how we interact with technology, particularly for communities that have been historically underserved." Post this

Mantis & Co. will offer a range of services, including design maturity and strategy consultation, user experience (UX) research, and the development of inclusive design systems, ensuring that healthcare technologies work seamlessly for people with disabilities. The company's mission is to make healthcare more equitable by embedding accessibility at the core of product strategy.

For more information on Mantis & Co. and their suite of services, visit mantisandco.com.

About Mantis & Co.:

Mantis & Co. is a disability-owned, mission-driven design agency focused on improving digital accessibility and health outcomes for people with disabilities. Drawing from years of healthcare experience and lived disability perspectives, Mantis & Co. delivers comprehensive solutions that ensure equitable access to healthcare technology.

