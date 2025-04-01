New Disaster Preparedness Fund Launched with $500,000 Grant from The Allstate Foundation to Strengthen Communities Against Future Disasters

CDP's new Disaster Preparedness Fund will help communities proactively prepare for disasters, recover faster and build back stronger. Post this

"Allstate teamed up with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to produce the Climate Resiliency Report. It shows the economic benefits of investing in resilience are clear; every dollar invested in resilience and preparedness could save $13 in economic impact and damage costs after a disaster," said Kate Nack, Allstate's vice president of The Allstate Foundation and social impact. "CDP's new Disaster Preparedness Fund will help communities proactively prepare for disasters, recover faster and build back stronger."

Through the Disaster Preparedness Fund, CDP will support preparedness programs such as investment in technology to deploy early warning systems as well as educational campaigns and training programs that teach communities about disaster preparedness, response and recovery strategies. These programs will be identified by CDP disaster experts in partnership with affected communities.

Donors can join CDP's effort to support disaster preparedness and risk reduction for communities through the Disaster Preparedness Fund.

About CDP

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

About The Allstate Foundation

The Allstate Foundation empowers people and communities so they can thrive. Established in 1952, we take a trust-based approach to philanthropy that centers the needs of the nonprofit and the stakeholders they serve. Through bold actions and inspiring people to act, we empower youth to serve, disrupt the cycle and of relationship abuse and increase access to thriving-wage careers. We also amplify employee and agent volunteerism through our Helping Hands match and grant programs, support communities before and after disasters and develop nonprofit leaders and board members through the Nonprofit Leadership Center. Learn more at www.allstatefoundation.org, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

