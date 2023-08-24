New DIY Holiday Gifts From WORX Deliver Lasting Results Year-Round

This holiday season, consider gifts that provide long lasting results like the WORX® 20V Power Share Portable Inflator, WORX 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver Kit and WORX ZipSnip Electric Scissors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, consider gifts that provide long lasting results like the WORX® 20V Power Share Portable Inflator, WORX 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver Kit and WORX ZipSnip Electric Scissors.

The WORX 20V Power Share Portable Inflator inflates vehicle, motorcycle, trailer and truck tires setting them at the recommended tire pressure levels for safety and gas-saving driving. In addition, this roadside assistant is an asset on road trips. Plus, this cordless inflator inflates tractor tires, wheelbarrows, dollies, bicycles, sports balls and other inflatables.

Delivering up to 150 psi air pressure, the compact, inflator features a digital LED gauge, automatic stop, combination work light/emergency light, and onboard adaptor storage.

The inflator is powered by a 20V, 2.0 Ah, MAX lithium battery and can fill a standard 215/55R17 automobile tire from 0 to 36 psi in 4 minutes, 5 seconds. It's also able to fill all four tires on a single charge.

Weighing only 2.8 lbs. (with battery), the portable inflator is constructed of durable, nylon resin. It has an integrated handle for comfortable operation, as well as textured feet and a hang loop for storage.

The inflator's digital LED gauge displays accurate air pressure with the capability to preset the desired psi rating. Once the psi level is entered, the inflator will cycle on until the psi level is reached and then shut off. This eliminates the need to constantly check the pressure while inflating tires and other items.

The inflator's LED work light outputs 100-200 lumens. It also can function as a red or yellow flashing emergency light to alert other motorists and/or summon assistance. Other features include a 3-ft., high-pressure hose and onboard storage for three adaptors to inflate tires, sports balls and other small inflatables.

The Portable Inflator includes one 20V, 2.0 Ah battery; 4-amp charger; 3-ft., high-pressure hose; presta valve adaptor; sport ball needle; and tapered adaptor. The 20V battery is compatible with up to 100 other WORX 20V, 40V and 80V DIY and lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORX 20V Power Share Portable Inflator (WX092L, $119.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger (WX092L.9,) also is available. It is covered by the WORX three-year, limited warranty.

Managing small DIY installation jobs is easier with the WORX 4V MAX lithium 3-Speed Screwdriver. Weighing only 1.5 lbs., the 7 in. power screwdriver has a compact, lean, circular body that's easy to maneuver in tight spaces. It also fits conveniently in a pocket, purse, glove box or kitchen drawer.

This versatile 300 rpm (no load) power screwdriver has three pushbutton torque settings, allowing the user to easily handle delicate jobs without stripping screws or apply more turning force if the job requires it. A progressive light display indicates the torque level to which the screwdriver is set. When the screw-driving icon is pressed, its three-position torque level advances: one light is 22 in.-lbs., two lights 33 in-lbs. and three lights is 44 in. lbs.

The power screwdriver handles any number of medium to light-duty tasks, such as the installation/removal of kitchen and bath cabinet hardware, towel bars, paper holders and towel hooks. It's also handy for assembling furniture and toys, as well as installing door knobs, dead bolt hardware, door hinges, electrical cover plates, and more.

The screwdriver's internal 4V MAX lithium 1.5 Ah battery recharges in 1.5 hours and has a (no-load) run time of 45 minutes. It is equipped with a USB charging cable (Type C) that connects to a cell phone's A/C plug or directly to a tablet or laptop computer's USB port.

The nylon-composite encased screwdriver features a comfortable overmold rubber handle for sure-grip performance. Tandem LED lights illuminate the work area when the rocker-style trigger is pressed. The trigger includes forward/reverse bit rotation.

Included with the 4V screwdriver are ¼ in., hex-shanked bits; a 2-in. #2 Phillips bit; a 2 in. extension/impact driver bit; and 10 other popular sizes in Phillips, slotted, Torx® and square-recess. The power screwdriver accepts other ¼ in. hex-shanked bits, which are widely available at hardware stores and home centers. A convenient, double-clasp injection molded plastic case keeps everything organized.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7P8Ws23Tz0

The WORX 4V Max Lithium Screwdriver (WX240L, $49.99) is available at worx.com and other retailers, including Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Menards.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. It is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

Scissors are no match when compared to the power of the WORX ZipSnip Electric Scissors. This lightweight, compact cutter has a 1½ in. diameter blade that's powered by a built-in 4V lithium-ion battery. ZipSnip cuts through leather, cloth, metal and vinyl screen, cardboard and the tough clear clamshell packaging used in multiple products.

The handy cutting tool features a soft grip handle and lock-off switch for safety. ZipSnip has a variable-speed motor that spins the self-sharpening blade up to 260 rpm. The tool includes a spindle lock for fast blade changes. The cutter's plug-in charger brings it to a full charge in 3-5 hours.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bcG_EHlx9ds

WORX ZipSnip Electric Scissors (WX081L, $44.99) is available at worx.com, and online retailers including Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Menards.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. It is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

Reach out to WORX social media links by visiting: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter: https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram: @WORXTools

Media Contact

Mike Mangan, MKM Communications, 847-255-1903, [email protected], www.worx.com

SOURCE WORX