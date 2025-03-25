New Documentary Series Hunting to Save the Rhinos Sparks Global Conservation Dialogue

Groundbreaking 8-Episode Series Explores the Role of Ethical Hunting in Rhino Conservation

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunting to Save the Rhinos, an immersive 8-episode documentary series produced by High Proof Media Company in association with Magnetic Creative, is now available for streaming on Make Ready TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, Apple TV, and Tubi.

Set in the vast 33,000-acre Rockwood Conservation refuge in South Africa, the series offers an unprecedented look at one of the world's most pressing conservation battles—the fight to save the endangered white rhino. With approximately 400 rhinos under its protection, Rockwood Conservation is at the forefront of safeguarding the species against relentless poaching and illegal horn trade. For comparison, it has been reported that 35 rhinos have been poached in Kruger National Park since beginning of 2025.

What sets Hunting to Save the Rhinos apart is its bold exploration of a controversial but critical topic: how ethical hunting practices can directly support and fund wildlife conservation. The documentary follows prominent outdoor industry executives as they witness firsthand the complexities of rhino conservation and actively participate in hunting select South African game species. By doing so, the series challenges conventional perceptions of hunting and highlights how regulated hunting can be a viable tool in conservation efforts.

Through breathtaking cinematography and deeply personal storytelling, Hunting to Save the Rhinos introduces audiences to the dedicated conservationists, veterinarians, and caretakers working tirelessly to protect these majestic creatures. Viewers will experience the emotional highs and lows of saving rhinos—from the delicate care of orphaned calves to the painful rehabilitation of poaching survivors.

The series also delves into the socio-economic realities that fuel the illegal wildlife trade, shedding light on the poverty and systemic inequalities that drive poaching. By addressing these root causes, Hunting to Save the Rhinos encourages a broader conversation about sustainable conservation strategies and long-term solutions for protecting endangered species.

Balancing gripping conservation efforts with adrenaline-fueled hunts of Africa's most dangerous game—including cape buffalo and wildebeest—the series provides a thought-provoking look at the intersection of wildlife preservation and ethical hunting. By bringing industry leaders into the field, Hunting to Save the Rhinos challenges audiences to rethink the role of hunting in conservation and consider innovative solutions for wildlife protection.

The production of this groundbreaking documentary was made possible through the generous support of the Dallas Safari Club, Rockwood Conservation, Game Trackers Africa, Remington Arms, Federal Ammunition, Leupold, and Kryptek.

Hunting to Save the Rhinos is more than just a documentary—it's a call to action, blending powerful storytelling with bold solutions to help preserve one of Earth's most threatened species.

The full series is available streaming on:

Make Ready TV

Amazon Prime Video

Google TV

Apple TV

and coming soon to Tubi.

