New Dog Training Book Becomes #1 New Release in Four Amazon Categories; First Routine-Based Guide for Doodle Breeds

This launch comes at a time when Doodle mixes such as Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, Bernedoodles, and Aussiedoodles are among the most adopted family dogs in North America. Despite their popularity, many Doodle owners find themselves unprepared for the breed's energy levels, prolonged puppyhood, coat care needs, and emotional sensitivity.

"Most training resources treat Doodles as if they're just fluffy versions of any other dog," said Gearhart. "But their needs are different. They require structure, emotional support, and a customized routine to thrive."

Your Doodle's Daily Schedule Blueprint™ is the first training guide built specifically around daily structure for Doodles. With more than 50,000 hours dedicated to training Poodle mixes, Gearhart is recognized as the foremost expert in the field. The book includes:

Clear morning, midday, and evening routines for every life stage

Printable schedule templates and progress trackers

Customization tips for families, professionals, and apartment dwellers

Science-based guidance for house training, crate training, and reducing stress during grooming and veterinary visits

All readers receive access to the Doodle Daily Toolkit™, a comprehensive digital resource library of printable planners, implementation guides, and habit trackers.

Early buyers also unlock the Doodle Parent Launch Pack, which includes a private podcast feed, printable tracker system, and access to a live schedule-customization workshop with Gearhart on June 6. Gearhart will host the live virtual event to help Doodle parents tailor their dog's routines in real time. This bonus package is available for a limited time to launch month readers only.

The book has earned praise from both leading experts and early readers:

"This is revolutionary and will bring peace to so many guardians, which in turn means happier Doodles all around."

— Malena DeMartini-Price, Author of Separation Anxiety in Dogs

"It's amazing how much calmer and smoother our days are with two Doodles after adding just a few simple things. This information is a total game changer."

— Elaine Barnum, Doodle parent and ARC reader

Gearhart's work has been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, CBS News, and other national outlets. The Doodle Pro® Podcast has surpassed 100,000 downloads and is followed by a devoted global audience.

Suggested interview topics include how daily structure prevents behavior issues in Doodles, the top three mistakes first-time Doodle owners make, and why general dog advice often fails for Poodle mixes.

Your Doodle's Daily Schedule Blueprint™ is available now in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions through Amazon and major booksellers. Review copies, media kits, and interview requests are welcomed.

