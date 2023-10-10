New Drug Channels Institute Study: U.S. Drug Distribution Industry Gaining from Anti-Obesity Drugs and Provider-Administered Biosimilars

"Wholesalers' U.S. drug distribution revenues are growing at double-digit rates, driven by the post-pandemic bounce back in U.S. healthcare, booming utilization of new anti-obesity medications, and shifts in procurement strategies by some large pharmacy customers." — Adam J. Fein, Ph.D. Tweet this

This unique, encyclopedic resource analyzes the crucial healthcare trends that will affect wholesale distribution of prescription pharmaceuticals. Now in its 14th edition, The 2023-24 Economic Report on Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and Specialty Distributors offers 163 proprietary charts, exhibits, and data tables. It remains the most comprehensive resource for analyzing the pharmaceutical distribution industry's economics, market structure, growth rates, forces of change, and interactions within the U.S. healthcare system. The new report also provides an updated analysis of each of the Big Three public companies' business segments and underlying profitability, based upon DCI's proprietary economic models.

"Biosimilars of provider-administered specialty drugs are now an important source of profits for wholesalers and specialty distributors," Fein adds. "The biosimilar market has continued to expand as adoption grows, prices decline, and payers relax formulary limits."

To purchase and immediately download the new report, visit https://drugch.nl/wholesale. To read a free report overview, visit https://drugch.nl/overview-2023-24

About Drug Channels Institute

Drug Channels Institute is a leading source of industry research about pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. To learn more about its products, visit www.drugchannelsinstitute.com. Access Dr. Fein's popular Drug Channels blog at www.drugchannels.net.

Media Contact

Tamra Feldman, Drug Channels Institute, 1 2155235700, [email protected], www.drugchannelsinstitute.com

SOURCE Drug Channels Institute