NEW DSX Sales Organization - a Welcome Collaboration of Products and Knowledge

Who wants to be sold by someone that is simply regurgitating marketing jargon? Too often, lack of depth of knowledge related to the product and the dental profession renders the wrong purchase decision or no decision. This produces neither the breakthrough operational processes nor the blockbuster business model practices need to stay relevant to patient's demands.

Clinicians want to know how their investment in technology and equipment will solve their pain points and how it complements their current process. "Product knowledge is a key component of consultative selling and will distinguish the new DSX (Dental Solutions and Technology), sales organization from the rest." commented Carlos Martinez, Senior Director of Sales for DENTALEZ

Today's fast paced innovative marketplace requires sales professionals to not only know their product but know the dental practice ecosystem surrounding the product. The DSX sales organization's knowledge about both the product and the dental industry gives you the clinician the ability to engage in deeper, more consultative conversations. These conversations are bound to be much more productive and collaborative than the typical transactional sale. This power of knowledge makes the sales cycle as seamless as possible allowing you to get back to your field of expertise… dentistry and enhancing patients' quality of life.

Technology and people are a winning combination in which the best mix of branded product performance and human talent will make the real difference. Welcome the new DSX (Dental Solutions and Technology), organization. Find your rep at DSXsales.com.

ABOUT:

DENTALEZ:

DENTALEZ® is committed to providing state-of-the-art dental practice solutions for unlimited interconnectivity, choice and control. DENTALEZ has a proven history of providing tried-and-true dental products and equipment, while it continues to manufacture a full line of, technologically advanced front-to-back office solutions from well-known brands, including: Star®, Ramvac®, Forest®, Nevin™, Imagine + and Columbia Dentoform®. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.

Star Dental Handpieces:

Dental Handpieces with Serious Star Power.

DENTALEZ put the power of smart design in your hands with cutting-edge handpieces by Star. Our dental handpieces are designed to provide ample power and exceptional control for fast, precise results in every procedure, and now they're an even smarter choice with Aeras Intel.

Ramvac Dental Utility Room Equipment:

Dental Utility Equipment that is Reliable, Quiet and Smarter than Ever.

Backed by industry-leading warranties, our comprehensive line of smart air and vacuum solutions provide the quality and reliability of the industry leader. Ramvac is equipped with Aeras Intel, making it the smart choice in utility equipment.

Forest Equipment:

Forest Dental Equipment Sets the Stage for a Positive Dental Experience.

A positive dental experience begins with an inviting, comfortable operatory and the Designer Friendly® Forest dental equipment line is the perfect place to start. Our equipment, from correct lighting to sturdy, ergonomic chairs, brings comfort and efficiency to your treatment room at an exceptional value.

Imagine+ Cabinetry:

A New Cabinetry Line that Delivers Everyday Style and Functionality.

Designed and engineered to deliver for any application. With a complete selection of colors and styles, Imagine+ is the new go-to cabinetry line.

Columbia Dentoform:

Dental Models for Student and Patient Education.

Quality begins with education. Trusted by dental schools, universities, training facilities, and laboratories across the globe, teaching aids by Columbia Dentoform allow students to perfect their techniques through realistic simulations and hands-on practice. Equip the next generation of dental professionals with the most trusted teaching aids and products in the dental industry.

Nevin Workstations:

Functional Dental Lab Equipment for an Orderly Workstation.

Create an orderly workstation with lab equipment from Nevin. For more than 85 years, Nevin has been creating components that provide the optimal environment for dental work, from clean air to ample lighting and fully equipped workstations. Nevin provides a range of workstations and workstation materials to accommodate a variety of applications and budgets. Our planners will be happy to help you select the best materials for your specific needs.

Porter, the Trusted Name in Nitrous:

For over 50 years Porter Instrument has been known as the "Trusted Name In Nitrous". Featuring the widest product portfolio in the dental and medical nitrous oxide and oxygen delivery system industry, Porter has built our reputation on safety, reliability, precision accuracy, and support.

ILS Dental Cabinets :

Integrated Laminate Systems has been supplying the dental community with high quality custom and modular dental cabinetry for 30 years. Our philosophy is simple, offer a wide variety of products and support our customers and national sales force with highly trained designers, engineers, customer service and technical service representatives.

