New Dual‑Book Series Empowers Small Businesses to Compete and Market Across Global Borders

Two new guides by Michael Keith Bender equip small businesses to export and market globally, offering step-by-step strategies for international growth and cultural success.

Author and strategist Michael Keith Bender has released two complementary guides designed to help small businesses expand internationally with clarity, confidence, and cultural intelligence. The new titles — Compete Across Borders: How Small Businesses Scale Internationally and Marketing Across Borders: The Practical Guide to Building Global Brand Presence — provide a complete, step‑by‑step system for founders and small teams entering global markets.

Together, the books address the two biggest challenges small businesses face when going global:

How to export effectively How to market across cultures and reach international customers

A Complete Roadmap for Global Growth

Compete Across Borders

This guide demystifies the exporting process for small businesses, offering a practical framework for choosing the right markets, navigating regulations, pricing for global margins, managing logistics, and building repeatable workflows. The book emphasizes that small teams are uniquely positioned to succeed internationally due to their agility, creativity, and ability to build personal relationships.

Marketing Across Borders

A companion to the exporting guide, this book focuses on global marketing strategy. It teaches small businesses how to build brand presence across cultures, adapt messaging for international audiences, avoid cultural missteps, and scale marketing efforts on a small‑business budget. It introduces tools such as the Cultural Strategy Grid and the Global Messaging Pyramid to help founders communicate effectively across borders.

A Synergistic Approach for Small Teams

While each book stands alone, the two titles are intentionally designed to work together.

Compete Across Borders provides the operational roadmap for entering new markets, while Marketing Across Borders delivers the strategic and cultural insights needed to grow within them.

"Small businesses don't fail at exporting because they lack ambition," Bender said. "They fail because they treat exporting and global marketing as separate problems. These books form a unified system that shows founders how to enter a market — and then how to thrive in it."

About the Author

Michael Keith Bender is a nonfiction author and strategist focused on helping small businesses compete globally. His work blends practical frameworks, cultural intelligence, and real‑world case studies to make international expansion accessible to founders, creators, and small teams. Bender's mission is to democratize global opportunity by giving small businesses the tools traditionally reserved for large corporations.

