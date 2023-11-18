New DXL Store in Cincinnati Gives Big + Tall Men More Style Options Than Ever Before

"The 'Wear What You Want' campaign embodies this spirit, giving them the freedom to choose their own style without limitations. This grand opening is more than just a new location. It's a place where they have the freedom to get everything they want to wear. And that is our commitment to them." Post this

"We invite all Big + Tall guys across the U.S., especially in the surrounding area, to be a part of the DXL community and discover a shopping experience where endless possibilities are the norm," said Harvey Kanter, DXL's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The 'Wear What You Want' campaign embodies this spirit, giving them the freedom to choose their own style without limitations. This grand opening is more than just a new location. It's a place where they have the freedom to get everything they want to wear. And that is our commitment to them."

The new DXL store in Cincinnati opens November 18th. This marks an exciting milestone in DXL's continued commitment to delivering a shopping experience that not only caters to Big + Tall men's unique fashion needs but also exceeds their expectations in every way.

###

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Media Contact

DXL Investor Relations, DXL Big + Tall, 603-933-0541, [email protected], https://www.dxl.com/

SOURCE DXL Big + Tall