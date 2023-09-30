New DXL Store in Queens Gives Big + Tall Men More Style Options Than Ever Before

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announced today a new store opening in Queens, NY. The store is located at Rego Center 61-35 Junction Blvd. in Rego Park, NY. This marks the first of three planned openings of new DXL locations in 2023.
CANTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new store in Queens is a game-changing experience for Big + Tall customers, giving them the freedom to shop in a neighborhood store that offers the largest assortment of brands and styles designed specifically for their fit and size. From exclusive designers and brands not found anywhere else, like vineyard vines, Nautica and Reebok, to well-known names like Polo Ralph Lauren, Psycho Bunny, Lucky Brand, and more, DXL is a one-stop shop for casual looks to high-end dresswear.
The store itself is designed with larger aisles and more spacious dressing rooms to make the shopping experience easy and comfortable. Plus, all DXL store associates are Certified Fit Experts, trained to properly measure each guest, ensuring the sizes and styles that deliver the best fit.
"The new store in Queens, like all DXL stores, is a place where Big + Tall customers can find their own style in the perfect fit and finally shop like everyone else" said Harvey Kanter, DXL's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It makes it possible for Big + Tall men to look and feel their very best by delivering a shopping experience like they've never had and delivers on our brand ethos to help our customer to wear what they want."
The new store opens September 30.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.
