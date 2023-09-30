New DXL Store in Queens Gives Big + Tall Men More Style Options Than Ever Before

"The new store in Queens, like all DXL stores, is a place where Big + Tall customers can find their own style in the perfect fit and finally shop like everyone else" said Harvey Kanter, DXL's President and Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this

"The new store in Queens, like all DXL stores, is a place where Big + Tall customers can find their own style in the perfect fit and finally shop like everyone else" said Harvey Kanter, DXL's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It makes it possible for Big + Tall men to look and feel their very best by delivering a shopping experience like they've never had and delivers on our brand ethos to help our customer to wear what they want."

The new store opens September 30.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

603-933-0541

Media Contact

Shelly Mokas, DXL Big + Tall, 781-828-9300, [email protected], DXL.com

