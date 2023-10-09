New Dynamite Shrimp from SeaPak Satisfies Consumers' Love of Spicy Foods

We know that so many consumers are familiar with and love the bold, spicier flavors they get in restaurants, so we wanted to create a product that would allow them to bring that experience home. Tweet this

"We know that so many consumers are familiar with and love the bold, spicier flavors they get in restaurants, so we wanted to create a product that would allow them to bring that experience home," said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak.

After cooking the shrimp in a conventional oven or air fryer, customers can use the separately packed chili sauce to "Sauce & Toss" the shrimp in a bowl, or dip individual shrimp directly into the sauce, depending on how much flavor and spice they prefer.

The new product joins other Asian-inspired favorites from SeaPak — which is currently celebrating its 75th year in business as a trusted frozen seafood brand — such as Shrimp Fried Rice Bites, Tempura Shrimp, and Shrimp Spring Rolls.

Dynamite Shrimp is currently available for national distribution. With four (4) servings per package, each serving size of 11 shrimp without sauce contains 210 calories, 10 grams of fat, 9 grams of protein, and 1 gram of dietary fiber.

To learn more about SeaPak, its products, and latest news, visit seapak.com.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Butin PR, 1 980-636-4255, kennedy@butinpr.com

SOURCE SeaPak