"New E-Commerce Delivery Service Brings Eastern European Foods to Maryland Washington DC and Virginia at Low Prices with Free Home Delivery"

Over 500 authentic products, curated mix boxes, and fully customizable orders now available for the Russian-speaking community and beyond.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vkusnobox a new online food delivery platform, has officially launched in Maryland, Washington DC and Virginia, bringing Eastern European grocery products directly from manufacturers and distributors to customers' doors. With low pricing, over 500 products, and both pre-assembled mix boxes and customizable options, the service is designed to make authentic shopping easier and more affordable for families across the region.
- Authentic Eastern European Products – sourced directly from trusted manufacturers and distributors.
- Low Pricing – making specialty foods affordable for families.
- 500+ Items Available – a wide range of groceries, pantry staples, snacks, and beverages.
- Convenience – choose from curated mix boxes across categories (dairy, meats, sweets, etc.) or build your own box.
- Free Delivery – straight to your door across Maryland Washington DC and Virginia.
- Cultural Connection – serving the Russian-speaking and Eastern European communities, while also welcoming anyone who loves authentic international cuisine.
Media Contact
Ayaz Mammadov, Vkusnobox, 1 917-941-0000, [email protected], www.vkusnobox.com
SOURCE Vkusnobox
