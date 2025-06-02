New eBook Exposes the Hidden Personality Risks Sabotaging Success and What to Do About Them

"Everyone has risk factors. What matters is whether you're aware of them—and if you know how to manage them before they damage your success," says Parsons. "This book offers a practical, structured way to do just that." Post this

Drawing on decades of coaching and validated psychometric research, Parsons unpacks 11 distinct personality risk factors measured by the CDR Risk Assessment, part of the acclaimed True Talent Profile™. These risks—ranging from "Worrier" and "Egotist" to "Pleaser" and "Cynic"—are grouped by dysfunctional coping strategies: Moving Against, Moving Away, and Moving Towards.

"Everyone has risk factors. What matters is whether you're aware of them—and if you know how to manage them before they damage your success," says Parsons. "This book offers a practical, structured way to do just that."

🔹 Why This Book Matters

Leadership is broken. 82% of workers say they'd leave their job due to poor leadership, and disengagement costs the global economy nearly $8 trillion annually.

annually. 360° feedback alone falls short. It shows what others observe—but not the root causes behind behaviors.

Self-awareness is the key. The book provides a personal roadmap to uncover and mitigate the patterns that silently sabotage careers.

🔹 Who Should Read It

HR leaders looking to make better talent decisions

C-suite executives seeking to strengthen leadership pipelines

Executive coaches looking to improve development outcomes

Managers & professionals aiming to improve self-awareness and performance

This powerful new resource is part of CDR's broader mission to deliver scalable coaching solutions—including True Talent Coach™ the award-winning digital avatar coach delivering personalized feedback and action plans based on CDR's in-depth assessments.

With real-world examples, 360° feedback excerpts, and actionable strategies, Everyone Has Personality Risks—What Are Yours? delivers insights and tools to fuel better performance, communications and career success.

Order your complimentary copy here: https://www.cdrassessmentgroup.com/books/

Media Contact

Sydney Hoffman, CDR Assessment Group, 1 832-886-4308, [email protected], www.cdrassessmentgroup.com

SOURCE CDR Assessment Group