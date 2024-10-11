New Edition of Illuminate Me offers Evocative Poetry for Deep-Thinkers

Illuminate Me: Poetry for Life's Uncertainties carries an emotional narrative of resilience, offering a lens of self-reflection for anyone navigating life's uncertainties. Post this

Hannah Grace Spenner's work has been widely recognized. Illuminate Me has earned a prestigious 5-star seal from Readers' Favorite and is set to be showcased in the Poetry Pacific Literary Journal in May 2025. The book has received glowing praise from editorial reviewers:

"With each poem depicted, a piece of Hannah's essence and experiences call to the emotionally intelligent reader. Illuminate Me is a must-read for deep thinkers and fans of evocative poems. From romantic themes to dark topics that capture pain and emotional struggles, the book takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions." —Foluso Falaye, Philosophy Newsletter Columnist

"Her work serves as a source of comfort and reflection for readers navigating their own uncertainties, offering a resonant voice of resilience and hope." —K.C. Finn, Award-winning Author

" Hannah Grace Spenner's mesmerizing verses are observational, introspective, and very provocative. The author's powerful rhyming verses evoke deep feelings and emotions within the reader, as only the very best of poetry can do." —Pikasho Deka, Readers' Favorite

Hannah Grace Spenner is a self-published poet, writer, and content strategist based in Oregon. Dedicated to child advocacy, she works in nonprofit communications at the Juliette's House Child Abuse Intervention Center while pursuing her passions for creative writing, wicca, and wellness. Her poetry serves as a reflection of her own journey through trauma and healing, offering readers inspiration through which to find self-discovery and personal growth.

Illuminate Me: Poetry for Life's Uncertainties will be available in print on Amazon starting October 10th, 2024! The first edition offers a print and e-book version already available. You can find her author profile on Amazon here.

Join deep-thinkers and poetry enthusiasts on this journey through Hannah Grace's words and stay connected for more updates by visiting www.hgraces.com or follow her on Instagram @h.grace.s

For media inquiries or requests, please contact Hannah Grace Spenner via [email protected]

