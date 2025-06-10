New Editorial in JACI: Global Highlights Crucial Need for NIH Funding for Allergy/Immunology Research

The AAAAI task force urges researchers, physicians, caregivers and patients to contact members of Congress and oppose NIH funding cuts Post this

"Allergy/Immunology patients have benefitted from the National Institutes of Health's innovative discoveries, which have resulted in 99% of all FDA approved medications in the past 10 years. NIH funding cuts at this time will have a devastating impact on patients, physicians, investigators, medical centers and communities across America. The Task Force hopes this editorial will empower the allergy/immunology community to express concerns to legislators about the negative impact of NIH cuts," said Carla M. Davis, MD, FAAAAI, AAAAI President-Elect and Chair of the taskforce.

Formed in response to the frozen NIH funding, proposals to cap Facilities & Administrative (F&A) costs and proposals to dismantle the NIAID, the AAAAI task force is taking the lead to advocate for Congress to oppose H.R. 1497, protect critical research infrastructure and demand the release of frozen NIH funds. On World Asthma Day, May 6, 2025, task force members met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to call on Congress to restore and protect critical programs and NIH funding.

The task force urges researchers, physicians, caregivers and patients to contact members of Congress and oppose NIH funding cuts. As the leading member organization of allergist/immunologists, the AAAAI is committed to supporting patient access to care and the advancement of critically important allergy/immunology research.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about the Scientific Community Task Force for A/I Research and their plans to protect the NIH and patients. To read the editorial, visit JACI: Global. The editorial will also be published in upcoming editions of JACI and JACI: In Practice.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,000 allergists, clinical immunologists, asthma specialists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

