New Education Partnership Benefits California Community College Workforce

Under this partnership, the University of La Verne will provide affordable, accessible quality education to all community college classified employees, their spouses or registered domestic partners. Tuition scholarships will be applicable to most degree and teaching credential programs, and vary between 20-25 percent depending on the program. This initiative further underscores the university's dedication to meeting the needs of working professionals with local campus cohort options where there are at least 15 participants.

The 4CS represents all staff in non-academic positions including instructional assistant, technicians, clerical and facilities personnel. The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation, serving 1.4 million students per year.

"The California Community Colleges Classified Senate (4CS) has long been a champion for professional development. In our endeavor to best serve the success of community college students, working professionals often need alternative scheduling to pursue their own higher education. We welcome these options for the classified group of people who are 59% of the system's full-time workforce," said 4CS President Deborah Knowles.

The collaboration between the University of La Verne and 4CS exemplifies the strength in partnerships, and bridges opportunities for higher education and the incredible stewards of student success in California community colleges.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit institution with comprehensive academic and professional programs to meet the dynamic needs of today's competitive workforce. Since 1891, the university has prepared students for personal and professional success with programs rooted in a liberal education that embraces ethical reasoning, diversity and inclusion, lifelong learning, and civic and community engagement. It is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report Best Education Schools, National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs lists. It is also a 2024 Wall Street Journal Best U.S. College and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility. Classes are offered at the historic La Verne campus, through regional California locations, and online. Learn more at laverne.edu

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE CLASSIFIED SENATE (4CS)

The California Community Colleges Classified Senate (4CS) is a 33-year old voluntary organization. As a statewide classified professional organization, 4CS represents the classified category of community college workers who are strong stewards for the success of the students. There is no law that mandates its existence. The mission is to recognize and value the classified senates' insight and support of student success and to advocate for inclusion in governance and active participation in professional development. With this in mind, the organization has a vision to continuously seek out new adaptive technologies and partnerships to help classified professionals work more efficiently. Partnering with the University of La Verne absolutely supports this effort.

