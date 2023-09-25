New Educational Fintech App Launches as Hispanic Heritage Month Begins; SHENIX® Empowers Latinas to Make Informed Money Decisions

"We are excited to be a part of the collective efforts across the U.S. that are seeking to end Latina Equal Pay Day and help maximize the full potential of every Latina economically and socially, and support them as they build their financial legacy." Tweet this

According to the Washington, D.C.-based Labor Council for Latina American Advancement, Latina Equal Pay Day, according to the California Commission on the Status of Women, "is the approximate day Latinas must work into the new year to make what a White non-Hispanic man made at the end of the previous year. Latinas typically earn only 55 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men and must work nearly 23 months to earn what white men earn in 12 months."

Key Features of the SHENIX® App

The SHENIX® app offers a range of resources and tools that cater specifically to the needs of Latinas:

Budget (Free)

The built-in budgeting tool helps users gain a better understanding of their spending habits and identifies areas for improvement. It also encourages the practice of saving a percentage of income in a bank account and for retirement. Users can easily create new budgets whenever their salary changes, ensuring their financial plans are always up to date.

Financial Education (Free)

The app provides access to a wealth of financial education resources, empowering Latinas with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of personal finance. From basic concepts to advanced financial strategies, the SHENIX® app offers comprehensive educational materials to ensure Latinas are well-prepared to make informed financial decisions. Some topics covered include emergency funds, life insurance, retirement savings, credit score, college savings, access to capital, and portfolios.

Career Opportunities

Latinas can explore various financial careers through the app, providing a gateway to exciting opportunities in the financial industry. SHENIX® connects users with positions and resources that can help them advance their careers and achieve financial success.

Wealth Planning Tools for Everyday Latinas and Business Owners (Free)

The app offers wealth planning tools tailored for both everyday Latinas and business owners. Users can gain insights into their net worth, debt-to-income ratio, and other key financial metrics to make well-informed decisions regarding their personal and business finances.

English/Spanish-speaking Career and Financial Advisors (optional, paid services)

Available to help with Roth IRAs, IRAs, SEP IRAs 401k, personal portfolios.

LATINA COMMUNITY—JOIN a Latina community committed to creating their financial legacy.

Camargo thanks the following partners for their help and assistance: HACE, FARO Advisory, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC), United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), NBC UNIVERSAL/Telemundo, Hispanic Star, Latina Style, Latino Leaders Magazine, Enriquez Produce Inc., Nuestra Cocina, JJR Marketing, DÍMELO Media, Jessica Wynne Art, KruCreative, 1871, TechRise by P33, and University of Illinois System-Gies College of Business. She also thanks the following supporters: Alivio Medical Center, Humboldt Park Health, and Instituto Del Progreso Latino.

For more information about SHENIX, visit https://shenix.app/.

About SHENIX®

SHENIX® is a innovative fintech company dedicated to providing educational resources and tools to empower Latinas in their financial journeys. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by Latinas, SHENIX® is committed to equipping them with the knowledge and resources they need to make the best financial decisions for themselves and their communities. For more information, visit https://shenix.app/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE SHENIX