New EMA™ PRISM Report Helps Organizations to Navigate the Evolving Security Landscape

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the technology landscape, today announced the release of its inaugural PRISM report, "EMA™ PRISM Report on DDoS Mitigation." Authored by Christopher Steffen, CISSP, CISA, CCZT, and vice president of research covering information security, risk and compliance management at EMA, the report offers a structured framework for evaluating security vendors and their offerings.
PRISM (PRoduct and Functionality, Integrations and Operability, and Strength and Maturity) examines key attributes of security solutions, providing insights into their capabilities, limitations, and overall impact on an organization's security posture. The report integrates public user sentiment, analyst insights, and direct vendor feedback to create a detailed yet accessible vendor profile. Designed for both security practitioners and business leaders, this report delivers a high-level, easy-to-understand analysis of DDoS mitigation solutions, helping organizations identify the most suitable vendors for their security needs.
For this report, the following 19 leading DDoS mitigation vendor solutions were evaluated:
1. A10 Defend DDoS Protection
2. Akamai Prolexic
3. Allot Smart NetProtect
4. Cloudflare DDoS Protection
5. Corero SmartWall ONE
6. F5 Distributed Cloud DDoS Mitigation Service
7. Fastly DDoS Protection
8. Fortinet FortiDDoS
9. Gcore DDoS Protection
10. Imperva DDoS Protection
11. Link11 DDoS Protection
12. Lumen DDoS Hyper
13. Netscout Arbor Cloud DDoS Protection Services
14. Nexusguard 360 DDoS Protection
15. NSFOCUS Anti-DDoS System (ADS)
16. Radware DefenseProX
17. Tencent Cloud Anti-DDoS Advanced
18. Vercara UltraDDoS Protect
19. Verizon DDoS Shield
The report provides a comprehensive overview of each solution along with an evaluation of key security criteria, offering organizations a practical starting point for vendor selection.
"It was a pleasure to dig into these DDoS products and bring attention to the solutions they provide," says Steffen. "Organizations considering a DDoS mitigation solution for their environment would do well to consider any of these solutions. There are almost 50 solutions in the market, and the solutions that we evaluated represent the best of the best."
Access the Full Report
To learn more about the EMA™ PRISM Report on DDoS Mitigation, visit https://bit.ly/ema-ddos-prism
