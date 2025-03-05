New EMA™ PRISM Report Helps Organizations to Navigate the Evolving Security Landscape

Organizations considering a DDoS mitigation solution for their environment would do well to consider any of these solutions. There are almost 50 solutions in the market, and the solutions that we evaluated represent the best of the best. Post this

For this report, the following 19 leading DDoS mitigation vendor solutions were evaluated:

1. A10 Defend DDoS Protection

2. Akamai Prolexic

3. Allot Smart NetProtect

4. Cloudflare DDoS Protection

5. Corero SmartWall ONE

6. F5 Distributed Cloud DDoS Mitigation Service

7. Fastly DDoS Protection

8. Fortinet FortiDDoS

9. Gcore DDoS Protection

10. Imperva DDoS Protection

11. Link11 DDoS Protection

12. Lumen DDoS Hyper

13. Netscout Arbor Cloud DDoS Protection Services

14. Nexusguard 360 DDoS Protection

15. NSFOCUS Anti-DDoS System (ADS)

16. Radware DefenseProX

17. Tencent Cloud Anti-DDoS Advanced

18. Vercara UltraDDoS Protect

19. Verizon DDoS Shield

The report provides a comprehensive overview of each solution along with an evaluation of key security criteria, offering organizations a practical starting point for vendor selection.

"It was a pleasure to dig into these DDoS products and bring attention to the solutions they provide," says Steffen. "Organizations considering a DDoS mitigation solution for their environment would do well to consider any of these solutions. There are almost 50 solutions in the market, and the solutions that we evaluated represent the best of the best."

Access the Full Report

To learn more about the EMA™ PRISM Report on DDoS Mitigation, visit https://bit.ly/ema-ddos-prism

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com or follow EMA on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

Twitter

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates