New EMA Radar™ Report on Workload Automation (WLA) Finds that the Leading Products are Making the Move to Increase Orchestration Capabilities

EMA provides deep insights into 18 WLA vendor solutions based on a comprehensive survey with over 600 data points

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its new research titled "EMA Radar™ for Workload Automation and Orchestration 2023." Created to assist IT organizations that are procuring workload automation (WLA) solutions, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on criteria defined by EMA President and COO Dan Twing.

Workload automation in 2023 marks a transformative era with significant advances by leading products to expand orchestration capabilities. Extending the use of workload automation to orchestrate broader and more complex workflows and processes is driving growth and investment interest. As a result, recent years saw strategic acquisitions and consolidation in the WLA market. Consolidation has continued this year.

EMA research identified a significant correlation between enterprises that have achieved maturity in digital transformation and enterprises in which workload automation and orchestration are valued and leveraged by architects, developers, and business executives in addition to IT operations. Digital transformation creates digital processes that can be complex and span business functions, applications, and systems, creating the need to coordinate and control broad end-to-end workflows. As a result, workload automation and orchestration platforms are expanding orchestration features, allowing organizations to not only execute specific jobs or jobstreams, but also create end-to-end automated workflows that involve task sequencing, conditional logic, and cross-system coordination. Automation and orchestration are two key concepts within the realm of workload automation and orchestration, each serving distinct purposes in optimizing IT-driven processes.

As enterprises continue to expand digital capabilities and further automate business processes, more organizations will learn to leverage workload automation and orchestration to expedite development and better manage the new digital processes. Orchestration is the megatrend in workload automation and as this expanded focus continues to mature, it is driving the changes in and around WLA. Four of the most impactful changes in 2023 that shape the landscape of workload automation and orchestration are reviewed in this new report. These changes are integration evolution, mainframe modernization, data pipeline management maturity, and DevOps as the spark for broader orchestration.

To remain entirely objective, EMA based this Radar on a comprehensive survey with over 600 data points that can be measured unambiguously. All vendor survey questions were founded on customer feedback and vendor responses; they were thoroughly verified by a sequence of product demonstrations and end-customer interviews.

Additionally, EMA evaluated each product along five dimensions:

Functionality

Architecture & Integration

Deployment & Administration

Cost

Vendor Strength

EMA's guidance along these five dimensions will enable potential users to determine which solutions warrant a closer look.

A detailed, comparative study of solutions from the following vendors is provided in the report:

1. Absyss

2. ActiveEon

3. Arcana

4. BMC

5. Broadcom

6. Flux

7. Fortra

8. HCL Software

9. Hitachi, Ltd

10. Honico

11. IBM

12. InfiniteDATA

13. Redwood

14. Rocket Software

15. SMA

16. Stonebranch

17. Tidal

18. Vinzant Software

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the "EMA Radar™ for Workload Automation and Orchestration 2023 " report.

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.

Media Contact

Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com

Twitter

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates