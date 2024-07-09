New EMA Research Indicates Enterprises are Ready to Leverage Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions

This research found that most companies are interested in consuming NaaS solutions in all aspects of their network, from the campus to the cloud. Post this

For this research survey, EMA defined NaaS for survey participants as the following: A network infrastructure solution that offers a cloud consumption model (pay as you go) in which the NaaS provider can manage all aspects of network engineering and operations, from design and build to monitoring and troubleshooting.

Some of the key findings from this report include:

Most respondents associated NaaS with cloud and WAN interconnectivity, SD-WAN and SASE, and WAN connectivity; only 28% associated NaaS with campus networking

IT organizations believe a NaaS offering should include integrated managed security services, cloud-like consumption of services, comprehensive observability, and APIs and integrations with other IT systems

64% prefer a hybrid operating model for NaaS solutions, in which the provider and the internal network team share responsibility for day monitoring troubleshooting, and ongoing management.

"This research found that most companies are interested in consuming NaaS solutions in all aspects of their network, from the campus to the cloud," McGillicuddy said. "But decision-makers do have concerns about NaaS. First, they believe the shift from CapEx to OpEx could lead to higher total cost of ownership over time, much like the public cloud. Second, they worry that they'll lose visibility into service quality. Finally, as with any disruptive technology, many stakeholders worry about the security risk of consuming networks in this way."

This independent research, sponsored by Juniper Networks and Nile, offers a detailed analysis of the findings. Highlights from the report will be unveiled during a free webinar on July 16. Interested parties can register at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/network-as-a-service-research-webinar-pr

For more information and to access the full report, please visit https://bit.ly/ema-naas-report.

