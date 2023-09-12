New EMA Research on DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (DDI) is the Most Comprehensive Market Research on DDI Technology in More Than a Decade

EMA surveyed 333 DDI experts on the state of their DDI strategies across multiple dimensions, including security, cloud, automation, APIs, and integrations
LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management analyst research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its new research report, "DDI Directions: DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management Strategies for the Multi-Cloud Era" authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research, covering network management at EMA.
DNS, DHCP, and IP address management are a suite of core services essential to network connectivity and communications. DDI suites manage the assignment of IP addresses and the mapping of those addresses to DNS domains for both internal and external communications. People who lack networking expertise may think DDI is trivial, but an ineffective approach to these core services can lead to sluggish network operations, chronic downtime, security breaches, and worse.
DDI technology has become more challenging in recent years with the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. As with switching, routing, and security, network teams often struggle to extend their DDI architecture into the cloud because they lack control and influence over cloud strategy. Cloud teams often adopt cloud-native tools without the network team's involvement, leading to a bifurcated approach to DDI services that creates complexity and inefficient operations. This research explores this issue in depth, along with several other major themes, including network automation, DDI security, APIs, integration, and IPv6.
"This research reveals that DDI technology is pivotal to multi-cloud networking, network security, and network automation," said McGillicuddy. "IT organizations must invest in solutions that can support these priorities. Do-it-yourself approaches to DDI are untenable in the multi-cloud era."
Additionally, the report provides dozens of best practices for how IT organizations can improve their design and management of DDI services.
Some of the key findings from the report include:
- Only 31% of enterprises are completely successful with their DDI strategies
- 39% of organizations think their DDI solution is an effective source of truth for network automation
- Less than 31% of organizations are fully confident in the security of their DNS infrastructure
- 59% of DDI teams have sufficient influence over cloud strategy
A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "DDI Directions: DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management Strategies for the Multi-Cloud Era."
Highlights from the report will be revealed during the September 19, 2023 webinar.
BlueCat, EfficientIP, and FusionLayer sponsored this independent research report.
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT analyst research firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
Media Contact
Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, [email protected], https://www.enterprisemanagement.com
SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates
Share this article