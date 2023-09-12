New EMA Research on DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (DDI) is the Most Comprehensive Market Research on DDI Technology in More Than a Decade

This research reveals that DDI technology is pivotal to multi-cloud networking, network security, and network automation. Tweet this

DDI technology has become more challenging in recent years with the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. As with switching, routing, and security, network teams often struggle to extend their DDI architecture into the cloud because they lack control and influence over cloud strategy. Cloud teams often adopt cloud-native tools without the network team's involvement, leading to a bifurcated approach to DDI services that creates complexity and inefficient operations. This research explores this issue in depth, along with several other major themes, including network automation, DDI security, APIs, integration, and IPv6.

"This research reveals that DDI technology is pivotal to multi-cloud networking, network security, and network automation," said McGillicuddy. "IT organizations must invest in solutions that can support these priorities. Do-it-yourself approaches to DDI are untenable in the multi-cloud era."

Additionally, the report provides dozens of best practices for how IT organizations can improve their design and management of DDI services.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

Only 31% of enterprises are completely successful with their DDI strategies

39% of organizations think their DDI solution is an effective source of truth for network automation

Less than 31% of organizations are fully confident in the security of their DNS infrastructure

59% of DDI teams have sufficient influence over cloud strategy

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "DDI Directions: DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management Strategies for the Multi-Cloud Era."

Highlights from the report will be revealed during the September 19, 2023 webinar.

BlueCat, EfficientIP, and FusionLayer sponsored this independent research report.

