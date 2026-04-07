New England Dealers Face Rising Fraud and Increased FTC Enforcement; Advent Resources Helps Reduce Risk and Improve Compliance

Advent Advantage brings every step into one system, so dealers move faster and protect the entire transaction. We help reduce 150 to 200 clicks per deal by eliminating back-and-forth between systems. Post this

What's more, compliance and fraud are no longer separate issues in today's market – they're closely connected. Gaps in the deal process can create compliance risk and open the door to fraud at the same time.

Consider the following:

Auto fraud losses are expected to exceed $9 billion annually

losses are expected to exceed $9 billion annually 45% of dealerships report losses of $10,000 to $20,000 from a single fraudulent deal

Many dealers recover less than 50% of their losses

When fraud occurs, consumers are often left with stolen identities, damaged credit, and long-term financial consequences

These risks are compounded by how car deals are completed today.

Dealers rely on multiple systems to verify identity, structure deals, secure approvals, generate contracts, and fund transactions – creating gaps where errors, inconsistencies, and fraud can occur.

"Today's dealerships are navigating fraud and compliance, which are two major risks to their business," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "We've spent more than 30 years helping dealers perfect the car deal. Advent Advantage brings every step into one system, so dealers move faster and protect the entire transaction. We help reduce 150 to 200 clicks per deal by eliminating back-and-forth between systems."

Advent Advantage powers the financial layer of the car deal in one system, including:

Deal Structuring (Desking)

Identity Verification, Powered by Veeroza™

Credit and Compliance

STIP Collection

Lender Decisioning and Approvals

e-Contracting and e-Signing

Funding

Built-in ID verification tools – including facial recognition, selfie authentication, and DMV-based checks – help detect fraud immediately. At the same time, a single workflow reduces back-and-forth, allowing legitimate buyers to complete transactions faster and with greater transparency.

"Dealers need fewer gaps in the process," said Adam Furlough, Vice President of Sales and Delivery at Advent Resources. "When everything happens in one system, you reduce risk, eliminate friction, and get to funding faster. That's what today's car dealers need, and that's what today's car buyers want."

As part of its New England initiative, Advent Resources is working with dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Maine to improve deal security, reduce fraud risk, and support more consistent and compliant transactions.

Dealerships interested in learning more can visit www.adventresources.com/advantage.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources provides software that powers the financial layer of the car deal. For more than 30 years, the company has supported thousands of dealerships across the U.S., including many of the industry's top-performing dealer groups. By bringing identity verification, deal structuring, lender approvals, contracting, and funding into one system, its digital car deal system – Advent Advantage – helps dealerships complete dealers faster while reducing risk and improving efficiency. Visit www.adventresources.com for more info.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Advent Resources, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.adventresources.com/advantage

SOURCE Advent Resources