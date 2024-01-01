New England Gypsum Floors Rebrands as Structis: Construction Solutions Group, a MaxTech Company, Effective January 1, 2024

"This rebranding marks an exciting chapter in our company's growth story. Under the MaxTech brand, we are confident that Structis will continue to flourish, empowering our customers with innovative construction solutions that drive excellence and efficiency in their projects." Post this

Structis will continue to offer a comprehensive range of products and services that have made the company a trusted name in the construction industry. These services include innovative construction solutions, quality products and materials, and top-tier partnership that have garnered the trust and loyalty of customers throughout the Northeast.

"This rebranding marks an exciting chapter in our company's growth story," said Michael Berry, CFO of Structis. "Under the MaxTech brand, we are confident that Structis will continue to flourish, empowering our customers with innovative construction solutions that drive excellence and efficiency in their projects."

MaxTech, a pioneer in technological advancements and a leader in various industries, welcomes Structis as a valuable addition to its family of companies. The integration of Structis into the MaxTech ecosystem will open doors to new synergies, resources, and opportunities, ultimately benefiting customers and stakeholders alike.

Customers can expect a seamless transition, as all existing contracts, commitments, and business relationships will remain unchanged. Structis will continue to operate from its current headquarters and maintain its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and quality service.

The rebranding initiative will be complemented by a revamped online presence, including a new website (www.structis.com), which will be launched on January 1, 2024. The website will serve as an essential hub for customers and partners to explore Structis' comprehensive solutions, latest service offerings, and stay up-to-date with industry news and developments.

About Structis

Structis: Construction Solutions Group has a mission to revolutionize the building and project management process. We are dedicated to streamlining and simplifying every step by minimizing the number of subcontractors required for a project. Our comprehensive range of services covers everything from floor leveling, underlayment, and sound control to insulation, fireproofing, waterproofing, and flooring options like epoxy, resinous, carpet, LVT, and more.

By consolidating these essential services under one roof, we aim to enhance efficiency, reduce complexities, and deliver unparalleled convenience to our customers. Structis is committed to providing top-notch solutions that optimize the construction process, enabling our customers to achieve their project goals with ease and confidence.

Beth Beaupre, MaxTech, 1 2182607601, [email protected], structis.com

