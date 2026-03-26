New Enhancements Add New Excitement to the 2026 Midwinter Meeting

"We review that feedback carefully and take it to heart. That feedback is what we used to implement the new changes and enhancements this year to deliver a bigger and better Midwinter Meeting experience." Post this

"Every year, the CDS team issues a survey to all attendees and exhibitors to hear their feedback," said Dr. Phil Schefke, 2026 Chicago Dental Society President. "We review that feedback carefully and take it to heart. That feedback is what we used to implement the new changes and enhancements this year to deliver a bigger and better Midwinter Meeting experience."

2026 Midwinter Meeting by-the-numbers:

Attendance:

21,225 total registrants

2,654 hygienists

2,169 dental team members

1,634 dental assistants

2,486 students

Attendees from all 50 states and 65 countries

Exhibit Hall:

560 Exhibiting Companies

129,050 SQ FT. Exhibit Hall Space

Scientific Program:

29,335 course seats sold

160 speakers presented

256 Sessions

Economic Impact:

$27,438,085.24 economic impact for Chicago, according to Choose Chicago

The 2026 Midwinter Meeting introduced a variety of new enhancements designed to create a more engaging and attendee-centered experience, such as a new registration system, course catalog, speaker and exhibitor management systems, meeting website, and other technological advances, like new scanning technologies for entering courses.

This year, attendees were greeted by a refreshed Exhibit Hall, featuring a new layout, amenities, and fun, interactive destinations. The revamped floor plan accommodated 592 exhibiting companies, including more than 100 first-time exhibitors, and introduced new, interactive destinations, such as Hadley's Pet Park and other spaces for dental teams to bond and take photos together. The new Market Cafés and Relax and Recharge Lounges made it easier for attendees to stay energized and spend more time exploring all the new innovations and surprises the Exhibit Hall offers.

"What many people don't realize is that the dental industry's biggest event is thoughtfully and passionately assembled every year by a small but mighty team of 15 people," said Heather Nash, CEO of the Chicago Dental Society. "The CDS staff cares deeply about building an exciting and relevant show each year, and it's what they've done for 161 years. If you enjoyed this year's changes, myself and my CDS team, Board of Directors, and volunteers are very excited to build upon this to make the 2027 Midwinter Meeting even more enjoyable."

While new enhancements created more energy in the Exhibit Hall, the Midwinter Meeting scientific program continued to deliver on its renowned reputation as the leader in scientific dental education. The 2026 scientific program delivered 256 CE-accredited courses, including hands-on workshops and interactive sessions covering foundational, clinical, and emerging topics led by 160 of the top speakers in the industry.

For the first time, CDS hosted an influencer event at the Midwinter Meeting with the Coffee & Content: MWM Influencer Breakfast. The morning event welcomed top creators in the dental industry and provided an opportunity for them to network before embarking on a first-look tour of the expansive and revamped Exhibit Hall. The event and tour was held before the show floor officially opened, providing ample unique content-creating opportunities. The event expanded CDS' and the Midwinter Meeting's engagement with influencers, tapping into critical voices that are shaping the perspective of the industry for the next generation of dental professionals.

"A central factor driving the new enhancements and changes is to appeal to and engage the next generation of dental professionals in organized dentistry," said Heather Nash. "As we continue to reimagine our Midwinter Meeting events, we've made influencers key partners in amplifying the meeting's excitement and value to new audiences and the next generation of dental professionals."

Midwinter Meeting classics also returned this year, including yoga and wellness sessions, the Dental Student Reception, Smile & Shine Hygienist Luncheon, Pop-In for Garrett's Popcorn, the Sips, Suds & Sales Happy Hour, and the Friday Night Bash. Attendees also enjoyed this year's Keynote Session featuring Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall-of-Famer Chris Chelios.

"There's a reason the Midwinter Meeting has been running for more than 161 years," said Dr. Victoria Ursitti, 2026 Chicago Dental Society President-Elect. "We received overwhelmingly positive feedback and enthusiasm during the event about the new enhancements and directions we pursued this year. Everyone was excited and we can't wait for you to see what we have in store for 2027."

The Chicago Dental Society released the official 2026 Midwinter Meeting highlight reel. Click here to relive the energy, excitement and new enhancements.

About the Chicago Dental Society:

Trust a Chicago Dental Society (CDS) dentist with more than just your smile. Talk with them and you'll see their work is an investment in not just your oral health, but your overall health. They are current on the dental trends and technology through extensive CDS continuing education programs, including the Midwinter Meeting. Ranking among Chicago's top 20 conventions, the CDS Midwinter Meeting – one of North America's largest exhibits of dental products and professional dentistry – typically welcomes nearly 25,000 dental professionals each year and generates more than $32 million for the local economy (according to Choose Chicago). The largest local component of the American Dental Association, the non-profit Chicago Dental Society represents dentists across the Chicago region. They're your neighbors, friends and community anchors. Connect with the Chicago Dental Society at cds.org, or connect on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact

Anahi Leyva, Hawthorne Strategy Group, 1 8478484729, [email protected], Hawthorne Strategy Group

SOURCE Chicago Dental Society