New Enrollment Navigation Webpage Brings Together 18 Free Los Angeles Public Charter Schools Under One Digital Roof To Simplify Research And Enrollment

"The Collab is committed to providing families and students with equitable access to free, safe, diverse, inclusive, and outstanding public school options," said Gayle Nadler, executive director of Multicultural Learning Center and co-founder of Los Angeles Public Charter School Collaborative.

The newly unveiled webpage, accessible at www.lapubliccharters.org/apply-today, is a central hub for parents and guardians seeking high-quality education options for their children. It provides a single access point, allowing visitors to explore various charter schools, grade offerings (TK-8, middle or high school), unique programs (dual-language, all-girls, STEM, arts, etc.), and locations. Parents can click through directly to each school's enrollment page, eliminating the need for tedious research.

Additional key benefits of the unified webpage include:

Single Access Point: Parents and guardians can save time by exploring various charter school options on one webpage, eliminating the need to navigate multiple websites.

Streamlined Information: The unified webpage offers an overview of the 18 participating charter schools, providing essential details.

Equity in Education: The Collab's collaborative effort ensures that all families, regardless of background or location, have equal access to information about high-quality charter schools and the opportunity to enroll their children.

"We are excited to launch this unified webpage as a testament to our commitment to accessible, quality education for all," said Amy Held, executive director of Larchmont Charter School and co-founder Los Angeles Public Charter School Collaborative. "This collaborative effort underscores the importance of working together to create a more equitable and inclusive educational landscape for parents, guardians, and, more importantly, the students."

For more information about open enrollment and the participating charter schools, please visit www.lapubliccharters.org/apply-today.

About Us

Los Angeles Public Charter School Collaborative (the Collab) was formed by a group of Executive Directors of small-sized charter school organizations during the start of the COVID pandemic on March 18, 2020. The Collab values weekly meetings as a lifeline for each other during uncertainty and holding each other up as they navigate new challenges. Over the years, participating leaders have collaborated on grant proposals for new policies, renewal and oversight strategies, facilities issues, staff compensation models, compliance, and more. In 2023, the group officially became the Los Angeles Public Charter School Collaborative (LAPCSC) and continues to share best practices and collective wisdom to increase capacity and success among participating schools. For more information and a complete list of participating charter schools, please visit www.lapubliccharters.org.

Media Contact

