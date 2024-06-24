New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, June 29, 2024

Tune in to Bloomberg to learn how advances are bringing much needed convenience across several landscapes.

JUPITER, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Advancements with Ted Danson on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

First, the show will educate about the importance of replacing conventional plastics with those derived from biopolymers, like Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) – a class of biodegradable polymers that can be obtained from biosynthesized materials and carbon-rich renewable resources. Spectators will see how the use of PHAs are helping to reduce emissions and energy consumption, in contrast to traditional plastics derived from fossil fuels, as it highlights Beyond Plastic's mission to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future using biodegradable biopolymers to significantly reduce the harmful effects of petrochemical plastics on the environment.

Discover how The Flow Consortium is helping companies respond to the challenges of scaling and descaling to meet the demands posed on them by operating in ambiguous, complex, networked, and globally interconnected environments. Hear how by identifying patterns and potential pathways to move forward, the flow system provides an assembly of methods to pull from that are designed to be integrated across the three helixes of complexity thinking, distributed leadership, and team science.

Learn how ShiftPosts matches pharmacists to open pharmacy shifts, helping to raise earning power and creating more control for pharmacists. Viewers will see how the application works to match pharmacy owners with quality pharmacists in minutes, making it easier to find staff or to post a shift, helping to shortcut the arduous administration usually required to identify, verify, and hire for short- or long-term shifts.

Finally, learn how, from the creation of domestic and cross-border payment systems to the development of the SORA decentralized economic system, SORAMITSU provides next-generation blockchain-based fintech solutions for enterprises, universities, and governments. Audiences will discover how SORAMITSU helps central banks and other organizations design and launch next-generation financial applications, as the show explores Bakong – a recent collaboration between SORAMITSU and the National Bank of Cambodia.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

