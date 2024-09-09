New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, September 14th at 8:00 pm ET

Watch to discover how technology and innovation are beckoning change.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, September 14, 2024, to watch a new episode of Advancements, hosted by Ted Danson.

Coming up, learn about the importance of preserving biodiversity as Advancements explores how S.E.A. Aquarium, by Resort World Sentosa (RWS), contributes to research and to the preservation of marine life. See how aquariums act as a platform for education, while discovering how S.E.A. Aquarium provides opportunities for people to engage with and learn about biodiversity, as well as how it promotes education, the importance of marine conservation, and biodiversity as a way to better the state of our oceans.

Next, learn about the need to provide at-risk populations with access to available treatments today. Hearing from experts, viewers will learn how Esperion Therapeutics (Esperion) works to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients who are at risk for or have cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases, while breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their heart health goals.

With a look at the demand for mental healthcare in the U.S., audiences will learn about Hero Journey Club (HJC), which brings high-level mental healthcare to those who might not otherwise have had access to traditional care. The show will share how group settings allow HJC mental health practitioners the ability to work with more participants than a one-on-one setting, helping to lower costs and enable more people to get the care they need.

Finally, discover how artificial intelligence is being used to improve brain health diagnosis as the show shares how ViewMind analyzes eye movement patterns to provide a high precision measurement of brain health. Spectators will see how the solution for precision diagnostics and measurement of neurocognitive health is being used to help predict Alzheimer's before the sign of symptoms appear.

"This episode is full of innovative and engaging content that is sure to enlighten and entertain audiences," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We are excited to share this information with viewers."

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

