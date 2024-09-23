New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Tune in to Bloomberg to learn how developments in science and technology are improving operations across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

Discover the devastating impacts of lightning, which is one of nature's most recurrent and common spectacles, as the series explores how Scientific Lightning Solutions (SLS) is leading lightning science, protection, and engineering with its state-of-the-art lightning and transient monitoring solutions, sophisticated lightning protection system designs, and tailored lightning risk assessments. Viewers will see how SLS lightning risk assessment and lighting protection systems accurately identify and quantify lightning risk for assets and personnel, while providing recommendations that enable lightning operational resilience and guide design requirements to deliver a holistic solution.

Next, find out how modern technologies are being used to repurpose what is currently considered waste, by utilizing a cooperative manufacturing model with interconnected processes that are designed for net-zero emissions. With a look at the Open Origin cooperative project, audiences will hear how it is dedicated to creating a sustainable, self-contained industrial ecosystem, and to bringing economic opportunities for a thriving global community.

Learn how developments in artificial intelligence and blockchain are revolutionizing the future of healthcare payments as experts share how innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) are helping to autonomously code claims, detect problems, and pay claims instantly. Spectators will see how Veuu's transparent fintech solution uses blockchain technology, coupled with the best-of-breed AI techniques, to solve pressing business needs for both hospitals and payers, helping to reduce multi-faceted risks on both sides.

Finally, the show will share how developments in technology are helping couples improve relationships. Viewers will learn about Relationship Fitness, an AI powered platform that provides coaching and insights to help partners take action and increase happiness in intimate relationships for everyone involved.

"Developments in science and technology continue to impact nearly every aspect of society today. We are excited to share this information and look forward to the broadcast on Saturday," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

