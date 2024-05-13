New Episode of Advancements, Airing Saturday, 5/18 at 8:00 PM ET

Discover how groundbreaking developments in science and technology are elevating society.

JUPITER, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on Bloomberg.

First, explore how 3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is helping businesses overcome challenges in the energy sector today. While learning how 3RE's facilities use a natural process to create renewable energy, spectators will see how the byproduct of this is creating a nutrient-rich natural fertilizer that can be utilized to fertilize surrounding farmland or can be made into an animal feed supplement. The show will also share how 3RE employs a top-down strategy that emphasizes communication and works to illuminate and address project hurdles, as well as opportunities, ultimately reducing potential risk.

Discover how the increasing adoption of drone technology is helping farmers and ranchers across the country add versatility to application programs, as Advancements explores Agri Spray Drones (ASD). Hear how innovative drone solutions are helping to empower rural Americans and find out how a deep knowledge of agriculture, a history of understanding farmers' needs, and a realistic approach to drone technology is providing customers with the expertise required to ensure they find success in the field.

Next, watch to learn how Leapcure is elevating patient interactions to progress clinical trial development. Hear how partnering with numerous patient advocacy groups is helping to improve research, resulting in more equitable and efficient clinical trial results, as well as how Leapcure prioritizes patient experiences and concerns for clinical trial researchers. The segment will also share how connecting patients with the right clinical trials is helping to make their voices and concerns a priority.

Finally, with a look at AlPep LLC (AlPep), explore how UniSUC, an External Urinary Catheter Device (EUCD) for adult urinary incontinence management is improving patient care for various adult incontinence populations, including the bed-bound or those with limited mobility. Viewers will see how UniSUC's versatility provides a comfortable, low-cost universal solution for adult incontinence that can be used on either female or male patients.

"We look forward to sharing how developments in science and technology continue to elevate society as we highlight these innovative breakthroughs," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

