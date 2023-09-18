New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, September 23rd at 8:00 pm

Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, September 23rd to watch!

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming broadcast, scheduled to air on Saturday, September 23rd at 8:00 pm ET. Check local listings for more information.

Learn about recent innovations in optimized fabrication processes as the show explores how Rozen Steelworks' (Rozen) dedicated research and development division is working to bring significant improvements and opportunities to industrial markets. Viewers will discover how Rozen's sustainable business model is helping to streamline operations, resulting in top-quality solutions at lower costs.

Next, hear how the use of green, efficient eco-energy HVAC-R solutions are changing the way heating and cooling systems operate and consume power. Audiences will learn how Falkonair innovates and manufactures energy-efficient software programs and algorithms to bridge the gap between environmental issues and expensive operating costs throughout the Refrigeration and HVAC industry.

With a look at the current state of drug development, spectators will see how developments in cell therapy are helping to cure certain types of blood cancers, while hearing why Chimeric Therapeutics (Chimeric) is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cell therapies, in an effort to bringing curative outcomes to more patients with cancer.

Finally, the show will explore how Somengil designs and develops cutting-edge equipment for demanding industrial tasks, where performance is critical. Audiences will learn how MultiWasher high performance industrial washing machines are designed to optimize space for improved efficiency, providing a user-friendly solution to achieve the best results.

"This episode is sure to enlighten and entertain," said, Chad Densen, Director of Programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this information with viewers."

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE Advancements