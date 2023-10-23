New Episode of Advancements Series to Broadcast on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Tune in to Bloomberg at 8:00 pm ET to watch!

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Productions is excited to announce the upcoming broadcast of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to air on Saturday, October 28th at 8:00 pm ET.

With a look at certain disparities being felt throughout the healthcare industry, Advancements will explore the need for broadband and telehealth services today. Discover how the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the severity of the digital divide in South Carolina, especially in rural and low-income communities. Audiences will hear how Palmetto Care Connections' (PCC) Digital Inclusion Solutions are helping to close the digital divide for residents in rural and underserved areas by increasing internet access and affordability, and by connecting individuals to quality-of-life resources through digital literacy trainings.

Next, the show will discuss current issues with electronic waste (e-waste) recycling and will explore why just 12.5% of the e-waste generated is recycled. Find out about the harmful effects caused by improper disposal of e-waste, and how it can negatively impact the environment, while learning how EPRA/Recycle My Electronics (an industry-led, not-for-profit organization that operates regulated recycling programs across Canada) uses innovative technology to break down old electronics and recover resources from within, so they can be put back into the manufacturing supply chain in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Discover how science and computational intelligence are pushing the boundaries of medical understanding and diagnostics as the show educates about Oxford Immune Algorithmics' (OIA) multidisciplinary approach to tackling some of the most pressing human health challenges, such as infection, cancer, and antibiotic resistance. Viewers will learn about OIA's flagship product, Algocyte, a cutting-edge AI-driven solution designed to monitor people's health, with minimally invasive intelligent blood testing and lifestyle data collection that aims to help individuals live longer and healthier lives.

Finally, watch to learn why infrastructure projects get delayed and go over budget, and how the unpredictable effects of ground instability and water ingress contribute to the root causes of cost and schedule overruns throughout the construction industry. Highlighting Geoform Systems Canada (Geoform), spectators will see how the company leverages GEOFORMINGTM to plug leaks and make the ground safe and stable, preventing water disasters before, during, and after construction – both above and below ground – facilitating the construction of long-lasting, affordable, and sustainable structures.

"The world is changing at a rapid pace. Developments in innovation and technology help society to evolve and move forward towards a brighter future," said, Dustin Schwarz, director of programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

