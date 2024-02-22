New Episode of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast Features Brad Hughes and James Trawick Discussing Their Latest Documentary "LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy"

Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast is thrilled to announce its latest episode featuring an exclusive interview with Tough Draw's James Trawick and Brad Hughes, the creators behind the highly anticipated documentary "LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy," centered around the iconic rodeo legend, Lane Frost.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast is thrilled to announce its latest episode featuring an exclusive interview with Tough Draw's James Trawick and Brad Hughes, the creators behind the highly anticipated documentary "LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy," centered around the iconic rodeo legend, Lane Frost.

Host Taylor McAdams delves deep into the making of the documentary, uncovering the inspiration, challenges, and behind-the-scenes stories that brought this remarkable project to life. Trawick and Hughes, esteemed filmmakers and admirers of Lane Frost's legacy, share their insights and experiences throughout the interview.

"LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy" explores the captivating journey of Lane Frost, a legendary figure in the world of rodeo whose life continues to inspire millions. The documentary promises to offer audiences an intimate portrayal of Lane Frost's unparalleled achievements, his enduring impact on the sport, and the profound legacy he left behind.

Listeners of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast can expect an engaging discussion as Trawick and Hughes provide a glimpse into the making of the documentary, shedding light on the personal connections and shared passion that drove their commitment to preserving Lane Frost's remarkable story.

"We are thrilled to have Brad Hughes and James Trawick join us on the podcast to discuss their latest documentary project," said Taylor McAdams, host of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast. "Lane Frost's story is one of resilience, determination, and the enduring spirit of the American West. We can't wait to share this insightful conversation with our listeners."

This episode of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast featuring Trawick and Hughes aired on Wednesday, February 21. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the legacy of Lane Frost and the making of "LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy."

The Kick Your Boots Up podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart and YouTube. Listeners of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast can expect to hear stories worth sharing to the masses about the ins and outs of the Western lifestyle and the people that make it so inviting. This podcast will share tips and tricks from the most influential people in the agricultural and western industries, as well as play fun games and go behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for new episodes every week. Follow along on social media and let Justin Boots know who they should feature in upcoming episodes.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear and apparel that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship, premium materials, and reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

