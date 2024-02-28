New Episode of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast Features Exclusive Interview with Ruby Leigh, Runner-Up on "The Voice"

Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast is excited to announce its latest episode featuring an exclusive interview with Ruby Leigh, the exceptionally talented 16-year-old singer-songwriter who captured hearts and made waves as the runner-up during the most recent season of the hit television show "The Voice."

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast is excited to announce its latest episode featuring an exclusive interview with Ruby Leigh, the exceptionally talented 16-year-old singer-songwriter who captured hearts and made waves as the runner-up during the most recent season of the hit television show "The Voice."

Host Taylor McAdams sits down with Ruby Leigh for a captivating conversation about her journey on "The Voice," her experiences working with country music icon Reba McEntire, and her aspirations for the future. Listeners can expect to gain insight into Ruby Leigh's musical influences, her creative process, and the invaluable lessons she learned throughout her time on the show.

Ruby Leigh's remarkable talent and undeniable charisma endeared her to audiences worldwide during her tenure on "The Voice." As a member of Team Reba, she demonstrated her vocal prowess and stage presence, earning accolades from fans and judges alike. Now, in this exclusive interview with Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast, Ruby Leigh opens up about the highs, lows, and unforgettable moments that defined her journey on "The Voice."

"We are thrilled to have Ruby Leigh join us on the podcast to share her experiences from 'The Voice' and beyond," said Taylor McAdams, host of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast. "Ruby's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and raw talent. We can't wait for our listeners to hear her inspiring story."

This episode of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast featuring Ruby Leigh is now available. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to get to know one of the most promising voices in country music today.

The Kick Your Boots Up podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart, and YouTube. Listeners of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast can expect to hear stories worth sharing to the masses about the ins and outs of the Western lifestyle and the people that make it so inviting. This podcast shares tips and tricks from the most influential people in the agricultural and western industries, as well as playing fun games and going behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for new episodes every week. Follow along on social media and let Justin Boots know who they should feature in upcoming episodes.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear and apparel that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship, use of premium materials, and reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

