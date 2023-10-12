New Episode of Unpack Your Financial Baggage Podcast - Behavior and Your Retirement

Lou Melone, CFP® added, "By anchoring your decisions to your long-term goals and maintaining a rational, informed approach, you can navigate the complex world of finance with confidence and resilience." Tweet this

The nine behaviors are: loss aversion, narrow framing, mental accounting, diversification, anchoring, optimism, media response, regret, and herding.

These behaviors can be seen as the "nightmare" of mistakes, as they have the potential to wreak havoc on your financial future.

"Understanding and addressing these behavioral finance pitfalls is essential for making sound financial decisions. Working with a trusted financial planner who can act as a behavioral coach and guide you in creating and sticking to a comprehensive financial plan is the key to avoiding these costly mistakes," stated R.J. King.

Lou Melone, CFP® added, "By anchoring your decisions to your long-term goals and maintaining a rational, informed approach, you can navigate the complex world of finance with confidence and resilience."

Next episode

The role of the financial advisor as quarterback for a client. "We will talk about how the financial advisor fulfills the leadership role of a financial planning team and how to assemble the team that may contribute to achieving your financial goals," Branden Carney explained.

https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/unpack-your-financial-baggage-the-podcast

https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/

About Melone Private Wealth

Clients trust Melone Private Wealth's financial planners because they provide peace of mind while protecting and growing their wealth.

Financial planners at Melone Private Wealth provide comprehensive financial planning strategies for higher net-worth families to help protect, preserve, and grow their current levels of wealth and plan for retirement.

The team at Melone Private Wealth is focused on helping answer two critical questions, which most investors desire: Do you know exactly how much money it is going to take for you to retire? Do you know how much money it is going to take to remain comfortably retired?

About R.J. King

R.J. King is editor of DBusiness magazine, DBusiness Daily News, Tech and Mobility News, and Detroit 500, all of which cover companies in metro Detroit and Michigan that are expanding locally, nationally, and internationally. He is the author of five books — "Detroit: Engine of America," a gold medal recipient of the Midwest Book Awards, "8 Track: The First Mobile App," "Passport to the Corner Office: The Starter's Guide to Corporate Life," "Grounds For Freedom: Saving Chernobyl," and "Mystical."

About the Podcast

Lou Melone CFP® and R.J. King have created the podcast Unpack Your Financial Baggage. The podcast's focus is: At retirement, your whole financial life essentially collapses down to one two-fold question: Will your money outlive you or will you outlive your money?

Media Contact

Vito Curcuru, Consult Vito, 586-215-4270, [email protected], https://consultvito.com/

SOURCE Melone Private Wealth