New Era Cap Presents Sports Power Brunch™ Women in Baseball Honored Trailblazers at Star-Studded Atlanta Celebration on Sunday, July 13th at The Four Seasons in Atlanta

The event brought together some of baseball's most influential leaders for an inspiring afternoon celebrating the women redefining the sport

ATLANTA, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, July 13, The Sports Power Brunch™ Women in Baseball presented by New Era Cap, brought together some of baseball's most influential leaders for an inspiring afternoon celebrating the women redefining the sport. Hosted in the heart of Atlanta, at The Four Seasons Hotel, the exclusive brunch honored a dynamic roster of trailblazing women who are making their mark across all levels of baseball and continue to pave the way for greater equity, visibility, and opportunity across the game and beyond the diamond.

The high-energy brunch served as a powerful moment of recognition and inspiration, highlighting the stories and achievements of three women, Raquel Ferreira (Boston Red Sox), Lonnie Murray (Sports Management Partners), and Catie Griggs (Baltimore Orioles), who are making an indelible mark on the beloved sport. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Atlanta during MLB All Star Weekend 2025, the event was a testament to the growing momentum behind women's roles in professional baseball, both on and off the field.

2025 Honorees:

Raquel Ferreira , Executive Vice President & Assistant General Manager, Boston Red Sox, who is only the fourth female to hold the title of Assistant General Manager in a baseball operations department in Major League Baseball, and the first as an Executive Vice President.

Event Highlights:

Guests enjoyed a dynamic program hosted by ESPN MLB and Softball Analyst, Jessica Mendoza featuring honoree spotlights, a panel discussion, a "Welcome to Atlanta " networking reception, and a high-energy brunch reception with tunes from DJ Naturel. The atmosphere was one of celebration, inspiration, and collective action toward advancing women in baseball.

featuring honoree spotlights, a panel discussion, a "Welcome to " networking reception, and a high-energy brunch reception with tunes from DJ Naturel. The atmosphere was one of celebration, inspiration, and collective action toward advancing women in baseball. The inspiring event featured a beautiful, purple carpet fit for royalty in its signature purple hue hosted by MLB Network & ReachTV Host, A.J. Andrews. Purple Carpet VIP attendees included: Maria Taylor , Host (NBC Sports), Monica McNutt (ESPN Basketball Analyst), LaChina Robinson (ESPN Women's Basketball Analyst/Host), Angel Gray (ESPN Basketball Sideline Reporter), AJ Terrell, Jr. (NFL Player, Atlanta Falcons), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (TV Hosts and stars of Married to Real Estate), and many more sports, television and entertainment executives.

The Sports Power Brunch™ Women in Baseball is a continuation of the growing ecosystem supporting women in sports, providing a space for recognition, community-building, and legacy.

