New Era Custom Design, Building Futures in the DMV for 45 Years

Team has worked on jobs in White House and Ford's Theatre, built custom wine cellars in the US and overseas and much more
FREDERICK, Md., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Era Custom Design and Cabinet Works Inc is excited to celebrate 45 years of business in Frederick County. New Era was founded in 1979 by current owner John Gage in the basement of his house, with a vision of starting a business to support his family. He had a passion for working with his hands and loved building custom furniture. Led by his drive, dedication, and with the help of quality team members along the way, New Era's operation has expanded to over 70,000 square feet of high-production manufacturing space.
New Era's steady growth can be attributed to investing in our people and deploying the latest technology and equipment within the woodworking industry as well as developing a diverse client base. Our custom product line includes cabinetry & casework, architectural millwork, wood paneling, reception desks, laminate and solid surface countertops, moldings and trims, stains and finishes, miscellaneous metals, installation services, and more.
Frederick County's growth over the years enabled New Era to attract some of the best craftsmen and support staff in the industry. The average employee tenure is over 10 years, which demonstrates our dedication to providing good pay and high-quality benefits to our people. The central Maryland location has given us the ability to continuously expand our market from the DMV to the entire East Coast and beyond, along with opportunities to work on unique and complicated projects. We have worked on jobs in the White House and Ford's Theatre, built custom wine cellars in the US and overseas, contributed to large-scale remodels of several historic DC hotels, and currently provide our millwork products to multiple national accounts including Columbia Sportswear Outlet stores, Pollo Campero, and Whole Foods Market. We also support a number of hospitals and medical complexes which allowed New Era to remain in continuous operation during the COVID-19 pandemic to service the immediate and future needs of these essential health care facilities.
New Era was named Sub Contractor of the Year for carpentry and millwork by Associated Builders & Contractors in 2023.
We're looking forward to what the next 45 years in Frederick County will bring.
