New Era Custom Design, Building Futures in the DMV for 45 Years

"New Era has allowed me and up to seventy other families to provide good lives and great career growth here in Frederick County. With the next generation coming up and adding the latest engineering and manufacturing processes, we hope to continue for many years to come", shares John Gage, President Post this

Frederick County's growth over the years enabled New Era to attract some of the best craftsmen and support staff in the industry. The average employee tenure is over 10 years, which demonstrates our dedication to providing good pay and high-quality benefits to our people. The central Maryland location has given us the ability to continuously expand our market from the DMV to the entire East Coast and beyond, along with opportunities to work on unique and complicated projects. We have worked on jobs in the White House and Ford's Theatre, built custom wine cellars in the US and overseas, contributed to large-scale remodels of several historic DC hotels, and currently provide our millwork products to multiple national accounts including Columbia Sportswear Outlet stores, Pollo Campero, and Whole Foods Market. We also support a number of hospitals and medical complexes which allowed New Era to remain in continuous operation during the COVID-19 pandemic to service the immediate and future needs of these essential health care facilities.

New Era was named Sub Contractor of the Year for carpentry and millwork by Associated Builders & Contractors in 2023.

We're looking forward to what the next 45 years in Frederick County will bring.

Media Contact

John Gage, New Era Custom Design, (301) 695-4310, [email protected], https://gonewera.com/

SOURCE New Era Custom Design