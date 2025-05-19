New Era for Husqvarna Professional Landscape and Agriculture Irrigation Solutions

At Husqvarna, we see the need to help the industry adopt new technologies that support sustainable water usage," says Richard Restuccia, Senior Vice President at Husqvarna. "We deliver solutions that make it easier for professionals to embrace smart irrigation technologies." Post this

Husqvarna is poised to be a game-changer in the irrigation industry, offering advanced solutions that help reduce water waste, increase efficiency, and ensure optimal landscape health. Our BUILT FOR SPEED® technology enables contractors to connect sprinkler pipe and drip tubing faster than ever, while our professional-grade sprinkler heads and best-selling smart controllers lead the industry in innovation and sustainability.

A Vision to Change the Way the World Waters®

Fresh water is a rapidly depleting resource, and the need for sustainable, smart water management has never been greater. In response to this growing demand, Husqvarna is committed to CHANGING THE WAY THE WORLD WATERS® by providing innovative irrigation solutions that enable professionals to conserve water, save time, and improve their bottom line.

"At Husqvarna, we see an urgent need to help the industry adopt new technologies that support sustainable water usage," says Richard Restuccia, Senior Vice President at Husqvarna. "By consolidating our product lines under the Husqvarna brand, we are focused on delivering solutions that make it easier for professionals to embrace smart irrigation technologies while maintaining the health of our landscapes and farmlands."

Water conservation has become increasingly critical as fresh water supplies dwindle and the cost of water continues to rise. Recognizing a gap in the industry's ability to adopt water-saving technologies, Husqvarna is stepping up as a Change Agent. Here's how we are making a difference:

Organizing Our Brands for Impact: By unifying our product lines and brands under the Husqvarna name, we are sharpening our focus and delivering the resources needed to truly transform the way the world waters.

Bridging the Knowledge and Training Gap: We recognize professionals' challenges in adopting new technologies, so we are taking a full-service approach to bridge the gap. Husqvarna will provide:

Increased investment in smart technology.

A comprehensive line of services designed to support the adoption of smarter watering practices.

Industry-leading irrigation products to ensure that professionals have access to the best tools available.

Expanded market presence by leveraging Husqvarna's global resources.

A continued focus on creating new products and services that cater directly to the needs of professional landscapers, contractors, and growers.

Husqvarna's Cutting-Edge Solutions

Husqvarna offers a range of products designed to elevate the irrigation experience for professionals:

Smart Controllers: Best-selling, technologically advanced B-hyve, Hydro-Rain and ETwater controllers that allow real-time adjustments based on weather conditions, helping to optimize water usage and plant health.

BUILT FOR SPEED® Pipe Connections: These environmentally friendly and extraordinarily fast ways to connect sprinkler pipe and drip tubing are designed to save professionals time and effort.

Professional-Grade Sprinkler Heads: Durable, efficient sprinkler heads engineered for precision and long-term use in commercial landscapes.

By providing a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services, Husqvarna ensures that professionals across both commercial and agricultural landscapes can access the tools they need to succeed.

A Legacy of Innovation and Support

With more than 300 years of experience, Husqvarna is renowned for delivering premium commercial products that professionals can rely on. From lawn mowing to irrigation, Husqvarna's offerings are designed for precision, durability, and efficiency. Husqvarna continues this tradition by delivering environmentally friendly irrigation solutions that help maintain landscapes sustainably.

Husqvarna's commitment to the industry extends beyond products. With a nationwide support network, Husqvarna provides sales, service, and expertise to keep professionals focused on what matters most: their customers.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Media Contact

Richard Restuccia, Husqvarna, 1 18589526038, [email protected], https://husqvarna-water.com

