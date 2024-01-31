New Era of Leadership and Vision Unveiled as National Black MBA Association Welcomes Leslie Coleman as Board Chair and New Directors

"We are looking forward to the strategic leadership Leslie will provide our association," says H. Beecher Hicks III, President and CEO of the NBMBAA. Post this

In addition to Leslie Coleman, the NBMBAA welcomes Jason Campbell and Kevin Wright as the newest members of its board of directors.

Jason Campbell, the Vice President of Operations, Ops Systems & Support at FedEx Custom Critical, brings over 23 years of experience as a Fortune 100 executive to the NBMBAA board. His expertise in sales planning, mergers and acquisitions, Information Technology strategy and deployment, and customer engagement makes him a valuable addition to the association.

Kevin Wright, the Managing Partner of Aeriis, a human capital development consultancy, brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience across three Fortune 100 organizations and five countries. His expertise in executive leadership development and diversity, equity, and inclusion outcomes align perfectly with the NBMBAA's mission.

"We are thrilled to have Jason Campbell, and Kevin Wright join our board of directors," Coleman said "And I am honored to lead the National Black MBA Association into a future filled with boundless opportunities. Together, we will chart new paths enabling the Black business community to reach greater heights."

NBMBAA® is an established non-profit, 501(c)(3) association that takes the lead in crafting educational, career, and wealth-building pathways for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs alike. With a presence spanning 42 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and robust collaborations with over 500 corporate, academic, and not-for-profit partners, NBMBAA® is dedicated to igniting opportunities and forging partnerships that foster intellectual and economic empowerment within the Black community. Our multifaceted approach spans five key channels: career development, education advancement, entrepreneurship support, leadership cultivation, and lifestyle enrichment. Join us on our mission at NBMBAA.org and stay connected through our social media channels: Twitter @nbmbaahq, Facebook, Instagram @theblackmba, and LinkedIn.

