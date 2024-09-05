New Era of Obesity Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As with many other chronic diseases, combination therapies with complementary modes of action will be required to successfully treat patients with obesity. Post this

Semaglutide and, most recently, tirzepatide have demonstrated that a two-digit weight loss at one year is achievable and the Phase II data with retatrutide suggest that 100 percent of patients can now achieve the 5 percent weight loss that was targeted in the past. The next stage in obesity research needs to bring affordable and accessible drugs that can lead to selective fat loss, preservation of lean body mass and long-term weight maintenance. As with many other chronic diseases, combination therapies with complementary modes of action will be required to successfully treat patients with obesity.

The objective of this webinar is to discuss the potential next steps in obesity pharmacotherapy. The expert speakers will discuss potential complementary pathogenic targets to improve the quality of the weight loss (fat loss vs lean body mass loss), minimize metabolic adaptation and facilitate long term weigh maintenance

Finally, they will focus on brain imaging and how it can help to understand eating behavior and neurocognitive measures in obesity. The webinar will conclude with the current challenges and mitigation strategies for future clinical trials in obesity.

Join Dr. Eric Ravussin, PhD, Boyd Professor, Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism, Pennington Biomedical Research Center-LSU System, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Claudia Filozof, Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head in Obesity, MASH and Liver Indications, Fortrea; and Dr. Peter Alfinito, PhD, Executive Director, Operational Strategy & Planning, Fortrea, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

