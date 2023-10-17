New ETI-NET BackBox® with QoreStor® Release Enhances the Digital Resilience of HPE NonStop Systems

ETI-NET, the leading provider of HPE NonStop backup systems data and monitoring management has released enhanced NonStop System Backup and Storage Management with specific functionality that allows organizations to completely recover the most Mission Critical Systems in the enterprise in case of Cyber-attacks.

Building upon the leadership position in NonStop Backup Storage Management, new BackBox with QoreStor features deliver enhanced NonStop system restoration.

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETI-NET, the leading provider of HPE NonStop backup systems data and monitoring management has released enhanced NonStop System Backup and Storage Management with specific functionality that allows organizations to completely recover the most Mission Critical Systems in the enterprise in case of Cyber-attacks.

Built upon BackBox's long history(1) of delivering extensive enterprise backup data management for NonStop systems, the new feature updates(2) further BackBox's and QoreStor's ability to modernize NonStop backup data protection and recovery.

New and notable features include:

System Build Snapshot: Delivers the ability to perform a "bare-metal backup" of the complete $SYSTEM NonStop image to any location.

Stand-Alone Load: Delivers the ability to perform a "bare-metal restoration" of the complete $SYSTEM NonStop image from any location without the NonStop system in operation.

Advanced Data Migration, Status and Control (also Security Setting): Adds the ability of BackBox to modernize the protection of backup data from legacy data stores (and with QoreStor, directly implement best practice security policies). Additionally, provides real-time status and control over migration operations.

Automatic Scratch: Provides the option to automatically expand scratch volumes to enhance backup service delivery availability.

"Enterprises responsible for protecting HPE NonStop systems data expect the same levels of data protection, restorability, and control for their HPE NonStop backups as they have with their other backups," says Jerome Wendt, DCIG's Principal Data Protection Analyst. "ETI-NET's enhancements with NonStop System Build Snapshot delivers these needed and sought-after features to NonStop backup environments. In so doing, ETI-NET continues to demonstrate its leadership position in NonStop backup by providing these users with a fast, secure, and reliable backup solution that they need in today's increasingly insecure world."

"The new BackBox and QoreStor features demonstrate ETI-NET's commitment to continue to deliver advanced HPE NonStop data protection functionality," said Benoit Caron, COO of ETI-NET. "The ability of BackBox and QoreStor to restore the NonStop $SYSTEM customer-specific images ensures NonStop Clients can recover from a Cyberattack from anywhere".

To learn more, register to attend the ETI-NET's NonStop Backup and Recovery Cyber Security Advancements Webinar on November 1st at 11AM ET by registering at https://etinet.com/resources/delivering-cyber-security-advancements-to-nonstop-backup-and-storage-management/ or visit ETI-NET at www.etinet.com for more information.

About ETI-NET

ETI-NET is the worldwide leader in managing critical data for industries that never stop. We develop software which allows NonStop servers to access modern technologies. Now in our third decade of operation, ETI-NET is renowned for delivering leading-edge components to major data centers globally.

ETI-NET products evolved in the earliest days of massive data transfer across disparate servers within complex data centers. The company acquired a core competence in managing this category of data traffic, which today defines the market for advanced backup solutions. Backup interfaces from NonStop to mainframes, APIs to storage servers, and device emulators and controllers are all the result of our focus and expertise in this important discipline.

For over 25 years, hundreds of the world's largest companies have been relying on ETI-NET software due to our unique expertise, impeccable track record, and reputation for excellence.

(1) ETI-NET BackBox was introduced in 2007.

(2) ETI-NET Release E4.11 Covers BackBox and QoreStor

