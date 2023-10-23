New EV CLUB App Now Available to Simplify and Centralize EV Charging Experience

Team Behind Caremiles Introduces All-In-One Solution to Streamline Charging Process and Unlock Free Charging Perks Via Prepaid Plans
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caremiles Inc. today announced exclusive, alpha access to an innovative new app, EV CLUB, which offers EV owners the freedom that comes with anytime anywhere EV charging solutions - even at home. Designed to bridge the charging experience gap, especially for non-Tesla users, EV CLUB aims to alleviate the current frustrating, fragmented charging process and replace it with seamless and affordable options that include free charging credits to members.
Throughout the rapidly-expanding EV market, the need for a more simplified and efficient charging experience has never been more evident. Recent studies [Washington Post*] revealed an average EV user might need to juggle up to eight different apps just to manage their vehicle's charging needs. EV CLUB is designed to eliminate this confusion and offer a comprehensive charging solution. With just one easy-to-use app, EV chargers now have one dashboard for managing every charger and every EV.
"Our mission with EV CLUB is to democratize the EV charging experience. We're not just launching an app—we're introducing a movement towards greener, more efficient, and universally-accessible EV charging solutions," shared Kashif Sohail, Founder & CEO of Caremiles.
Features and benefits of EV CLUB include:
- Universal Compatibility: One app for all charging network; compatible with every EV brand
- Fixed-Price Charging Plans: Members choose from Free, Premium, or Unlimited plans for predictable monthly charging costs
- Instant Reimbursements: After each charging session, EV CLUB members receive rebates directly to their Caremiles cash card
- Charge Navigator: Efficient route planning to your preferred charging station, while optimizing energy conservation
"We're creating a world where EV charging is as ubiquitous and simple as Wi-Fi connectivity," added Rai Umair, Caremiles Chief Technology Officer. "EV CLUB creates a seamless bridge between EV owners and chargers, no matter where they are or what their charging needs may be."
Rooted in the values of simplicity, transparency, and user empowerment, Caremiles is part of a growing number of green technology companies dedicated to reducing pollution and dependency on traditional energy sources. With the innovative, newly-introduced EV CLUB app, the company aims to redefine the EV charging landscape while providing a greener future with every charge.
Early alpha access to EV CLUB launches on October 23rd. Visit www.evclub.app to sign up and learn more.
About EV CLUB
EV CLUB, a service by Caremiles Inc., redefines the electric vehicle charging experience. With an emphasis on user-centric design and innovation, EV CLUB offers a unified platform for seamless home and on-the-go charging. The service provides members with fixed-price charging plans and unique features designed to optimize their charging experience. For more information, visit www.evclub.app
About Caremiles
Founded in 2021, Caremiles Inc is on a mission to transition climate intention into groundbreaking climate action at scale. Caremiles offers Sustainability-As-A-Service software solutions with corporate clients including MasterCard. The firm has a developed a patent pending technology for vehicle emissions tracking.
For more information, visit www.caremiles.app
*Washington Post, 4/13/2023, "Here's EV's Biggest Hurdle Facing America's EV Evolution", https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-solutions/2023/04/13/electric-vehicle-charging-network-biden/#
Media Contact
Jory White, Vesperize PR, 1 4159129392, [email protected], www.vesperize.com
Kashif Sohail, Founder & CEO, Caremiles, 1 (230) 892-9669, [email protected], www.caremiles.app
SOURCE Vesperize PR
