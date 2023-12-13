New Event Venue Platform Provides Exclusive First-Time Access to Some of America's Rarest Spaces

"At its core, Open Venues is a love letter to the world's most beautiful places. It was created to nurture lasting connections between people and place," said Matt Cooley, co-founder at Open Venues. Post this

The company is capitalizing on the growing demand in recent years for unconventional and unique event locations far beyond the boring boardroom, cookie-cutter venues or stuffy ballrooms and conference centers. A driving catalyst for the movement has been the shift toward people prioritizing experiences along with many companies going fully remote and seeking distinctive venues for teams to come together. People are bringing the value of the space into the activity itself and the pandemic further accelerated the trend as the need for remote, outdoor and open-air settings increased.

"At its core, Open Venues is a love letter to the world's most beautiful places. It was created to nurture lasting connections between people and place," said Matt Cooley, co-founder at Open Venues. "Our goal is to help create magical memories while simultaneously protecting and respecting the destinations. We're seeking to not only curate spectacular venues, but to build a community of people who care about these spaces as much as we do. There's something incredibly special about visiting places most people don't even know exist."

From wondrous outdoor spaces to architectural marvels, Open Venues lends the keys to its curated collection of rarefied retreats and legendary landscapes. Users begin by discovering and comparing unique locations online before being connected with a dedicated concierge who delivers a high-touch experience, guiding them through the booking process, including venue selection, site scouting, booking and event execution. Once a venue has been chosen, Open Venues works to help facilitate the event from start to finish with custom, personalized packages across three tiers: Venue Only, Best of Both and Turnkey.

The nascent company goes beyond making events in seemingly impossible locations possible. All properties are explored through the lens of logistics, planning, design and production. Every venue is meticulously handpicked and intensively researched to understand its character and potential, resulting in deeply customizable, one-of-a-kind and sustainable events ensuring no one has the same experience twice. Often partnering with private landowners, after transforming these undiscovered spots into usable venues, Open Venues returns the locations to their original pristine condition with every booking creating passive income for venue partners to help protect these beloved properties for generations to come.

The venues range from verdant valleys, historic mansions and downtown lofts to majestic mountains and deserts, a few of which include:

Malibu Hilltop ( Malibu, California ): Located along Southern California's picturesque coastline, this remarkable mountaintop setting is underscored by awe-inspiring vistas and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

): Located along picturesque coastline, this remarkable mountaintop setting is underscored by awe-inspiring vistas and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Moab Caves ( Moab, Utah ): Tapping into Utah's rugged spirit, events start with an off-road Jeep ride to reach this enchanting venue. The idyllic setting, surrounded by raw, earthen interiors, offers a magical backdrop along with a tranquil mood courtesy of the sandstone caves. The immersive experience inside the caves, including its circular shape, results in a one-of-a-kind culinary opportunity.

( ): Tapping into rugged spirit, events start with an off-road Jeep ride to reach this enchanting venue. The idyllic setting, surrounded by raw, earthen interiors, offers a magical backdrop along with a tranquil mood courtesy of the sandstone caves. The immersive experience inside the caves, including its circular shape, results in a one-of-a-kind culinary opportunity. The Little Daisy ( Jerome, Arizona ): A historic mining hotel built in 1918 and meticulously renovated, The Little Daisy charms at every opportunity, most specifically on its rooftop and its breathtaking views of Jerome from its hillside perch.

): A historic mining hotel built in 1918 and meticulously renovated, The Little Daisy charms at every opportunity, most specifically on its rooftop and its breathtaking views of from its hillside perch. Reserve at Red Rock ( Las Vegas, Nevada ): Just 30 minutes from the neon signs setting the Las Vegas strip aglow sits the Reserve at Red Rock , an outdoor event space that showcases towering sandstone peaks, impressive canyons and unique red rock formations at a remote desert location.

( ): Just 30 minutes from the neon signs setting the strip aglow sits the Reserve at , an outdoor event space that showcases towering sandstone peaks, impressive canyons and unique red rock formations at a remote desert location. Venue on the Mesa ( Sedona, Arizona ): Stunning red rock views abound at this location revered as a spiritual vortex, a sacred place where swirling centers of energy encourage deep healing that leaves anyone feeling inspired and recharged.

Open Venues is a new division of Cloth & Flame, the Phoenix-based full-service experiential event agency creating awe-inspiring activations and immersive experiences. The company has grown exponentially, doubling its revenue each year since its inception in 2016, and now boasts the country's largest portfolio of exclusive outdoor, distinct and historic venues with Open Venues.

"Open Venues is about connecting people with remarkable places. Our intuitive platform transforms the venue selection process, making it straightforward and effortless," said Alex Leiphart, co-founder at Open Venues. "By focusing on a digital-first experience, we've eliminated the usual headaches associated with booking a venue. Presenting these magnificent venues to the world in ways they've never been seen before will be a game changer."

To learn more about Open Venues or to discover an extraordinary space to book an event, visit openvenues.com.

About Cloth & Flame, a Family of Brands

Cloth & Flame is a leading experiential event company and the premier creator of pop-up culinary experiences offering enchanting farm-to-table dinners in some of the country's most unexpected and unobtainable places. Headquartered in Phoenix, Cloth & Flame was founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Matt Cooley and Olivia Laux. The company is now home to the country's largest portfolio of exclusive outdoor, unique and historic venues. Working in concert, its family of brands handles venue scouting and booking, event design, logistics and production along with creative culinary and beverage programming. In 2023, Cloth & Flame expanded its collection of companies with the launch of Open Venues – a new platform offering exclusive access to the world's rarest spaces for private events, weddings, corporate retreats, branded experiences and more. For more information, visit clothandflame.com or follow on social @clothandflame.

